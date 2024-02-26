2022 Census: These Ocean County towns are seeing a rise in population

What a difference a decade makes.

At least when it comes to population in some towns in New Jersey.

And Ocean and Monmouth counties have some of the biggest swings, according to the census.

NJ towns with increasing population

When it comes to growing, nowhere in the state is expanding at a higher level than Lakewood. The Ocean County town's population has grown 46 percent from 2012 to 2022, when the town's population ballooned to 133,875.

Seaside Park also saw a big bump. Its population grew to 1,799 in 2022, more than a 25-percent increase from 2012.

Roosevelt in Monmouth County also saw a steep increase, growing from 833 people in 2012 to 1,037 in 2022, an increase of 24 percent.

US Census: A million people living in Ocean County by 2048? It’s ‘absolutely possible’

Also increasing more than 20 percent from 2012 to 2022 was Sea Bright. The Monmouth County town grew 21 percent to 1,629.

New Jersey grew at a 4 percent clip during that time, but some towns gained some room.

NJ towns with falling populations

Deal lost 31 percent of its population, falling to 645 people in 2022.

While Deal was the fastest-falling population in Monmouth County, Seaside Heights had the biggest loss in Ocean, losing 30 percent of its population. In 2022, the census reported 2,027 people in Seaside Heights.

Barnegat Light saw a 22 percent decrease in population. The Ocean County town had 435 people in 2022.

Allenhurst also saw a drop of 22 percent. The Monmouth County town went from 526 people in 2012 to 412 in 2022.

Overall, the town with the biggest population decrease during that decade was Shiloh in Cumberland County, which lost more than half of its population, plummeting to 305 people after having 629 in 2012.

NJ cities with the highest populations

The 10 towns with the highest populations in 2022 were Newark (307,355), Jersey City (287,899), Paterson (157,864), Elizabeth (135, 665), Lakewood, Edison (107, 018), Woodbridge (103,400), Toms River (95,997), Hamilton Township (91,819) and Trenton (90,055).

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: US Census: Lakewood, Seaside Park see growth in population