As 2022 Columbus homicide rate falls from record highs, youth involvement rises

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, left, during a news conference with city public safety officials about crime statistics in 2022.

As Columbus saw homicides decline in 2022 by nearly one-third, law enforcement is still contending with a rising rate of youth involvement in homicide as well as a rapid rise in car theft, Columbus officials said during a Thursday crime update.

Columbus ended 2022 with 140 homicides, a 32% decrease from the previous year's record-breaking 205. Other violent crimes such as rape and felonious assault also decreased year-over-year, according to data presented Thursday. Columbus homicide detectives had a 63% clearance rate last year compared to 48% in 2021.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said the city was hoping to carry positive momentum into 2023.

"We've come a long way, but this is not a victory lap and we are not resting on our laurels," Ginther said. "We will not rest, and I will not yield until we are the safest big city in America."

Despite the overall decline, youth involvement in homicides continues to rise — 10% of victims were under 18 and 33% were under 21 — reflecting a 9% rise from the previous year, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said. In homicide investigations, 12% of suspects have been identified as a juvenile.

Ginther said the city planned to expand funding to engage with Columbus youth like summer and after-school programs as well as work programs.

"It takes prevention, intervention and enforcement," Ginther said of youth-involved violence. "And that's why we were seeing some of the success we're seeing, but we're going to have to continue to invest in our young people."

Columbus experienced soaring car theft in 2022

Columbus, like many other cities across the country, experienced a surge in car thefts as thieves, especially juvenile suspects, exploit a design flaw in Kia and Hyundai cars that make them easy targets for theft

In 2022, Columbus saw 7,785 car thefts, a 64% increase since 2020 and 22% from last year, Bryant said. Of those thefts this year, 45% were Kia and Hyundai make vehicles.

"It's going to be important for us to be proactive, but it's not just a police issue, this is a community issue," Bryant said. "So we're going to have to work collectively, not only with our judicial system, not only with our other city entities to try to get these kids before it gets to that point."

Columbus police Cmdr. Duane Mabry said that many of the crimes were perpetrated by a group of 71 youth. The thefts spiked during the summer months as the rash of car thefts trended nationally. He warned that vehicle theft is a "gateway crime," and that many of those suspected of car theft have turned to violent crime.

"The amount of violence I've seen these kids turn to is shocking," Mabry said.

What crimes trended downward?

Most violent and property crimes trended downward, officials said. Among those are:

Felonious assault declined from 2021 by over 16% from the previous year.

Reports of rape declined by nearly 11%, although remains near 2020 levels.

Police seized over 3,300 guns — a record number. In June, police said they had seized 1,200.

Columbus police seized $6 million in fentanyl, $4 million in methamphetamine, and $3 million in cocaine.

Columbus police received a record number of tips this year

"Community safety is our top priority — period," Ginther said. "There's the old saying that goes 'don't tell me, show me.' Well, we're here today to do just that."

Alternative response teams see success in 2022 data

Columbus fire Chief Jeff Papp said that the division's Right Response Unit fielded over 2,800 calls in 2022 and less than a tenth of all calls diverted through the unit resulted in an arrest.

The unit consists of a dispatcher, a Columbus Public Health social worker and a city Division of Fire paramedic who are embedded in the 911 dispatch call center to review and screen calls that might be suitable for a medical or mental health response that doesn't involve police. There are currently two dispatchers working alongside social workers.

News: Columbus officials say alternative 911 response programs show promise

"These kinds of cross-departmental alternative response programs don't fit the traditional model of public safety, but we are seeing positive results every single day." Papp said.

