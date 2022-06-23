2022 Congressional Law Enforcement Awards announced

The 16th Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards were established 12 years ago to honor officers and departments for exceptional achievement.

BRADENTON — Winners of the the 16th Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards were presented on Tuesday by Congressman Vern Buchanan.

The awards, established 12 years ago to honor law enforcement officers and departments in Florida’s 16th District for exceptional achievement, were decided by an independent panel of current and retired law enforcement personnel.

“Law enforcement is a noble and demanding profession that requires sacrifice, courage and a dedication to serve others,” Buchanan said. “Every day, brave men and women put themselves in harm’s way to enforce our laws and protect the public. They deserve our gratitude and respect."

The awards in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

• Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award: Lt. Sean Felton, Deputies Kelsey Belloise, Timothy Downey, Hugo Garcia, Grace King, Alexander Nikias, Monica Ruiz, Todd Sellitto, Logan Wilson and Robert Wildt of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dedication and Professionalism Award: Lt. Phillip Waller and Sgt. Aaron Pilant of the Bradenton Police Department; Officer Chris Bennett of the Holmes Beach Police Department; Deputies Maria Gillum and Rafael Ortegon, and Detective Derek Pollock of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gary Tibbetts Career Service Award: Assistant Chief Josh Cramer and Detective James Curulla of the Bradenton Police Department; Barbara Ehrhart of the Florida Highway Patrol; Detective John Lake of the Sarasota Police Department; Lt. Christopher Montalbano of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

• Preservation of Life Award: Deputies Ryan Banning, Michael Beers, Leonel Garcia, Zameul Sanchez Garcia, Kyle Kaskiw, Joshua Langieri, Micah Osornio, Benjamin Quick, Grant Weisman, and Detective Scott Williamson of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; Detective Vincent Diorio of the Palmetto Police Department; Officers Adam Bearden, Whitney Bentz, Ridge Collins, Terry Crenshaw, Timothy Dederick, Julius Gonzalez, Nathan Lynn, Molly Spencer, and Officer Eric Urbain of the Sarasota Police Department.

• Unit Citation Award: Lt. Mark Morie, Sgts. Seamus Dwyer, Stephen Ives, Brian Quiles, and Theron Robinson and Detectives Bryan Lake, Carmine Luper, Steven Luke, and James Parrish of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and Technical Services Unit; Sgts. Stephen Barron and Paul Bulso, Detectives Kelsey Belloise, Ernest Bichsel, Keith English, Philip Fellows, Lucas Freitas-Ferreira, Cody Hobbs, Grace King, Jeremy Martin, Matthew Schwartz, and Austyn Shear of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Tactical Unit; Sgts. Sean Carter and Jonathan Misiewicz, Officers Nicholas Bernier, Brenton Bieker, Jarrod Chapman, Timothy Dederick, Giovanni Gonzalez, Julius Gonzalez, Nicholas Laquidara, Nathan Lynn, Aaron Modrow, Jordan Osinga, Elise Schanley, Lauren Stevens, Eric Urbain, Becky Worthington, and Alfonso Varlaro of the Sarasota Police Department Patrol Shift 2A Unit.

Buchanan recently introduced the Thin Blue Line Act, which toughens penalties against anyone who targets police officers and other first responders. Earlier this year, Buchanan hosted a roundtable with key law enforcement officers from across Florida’s 16th District to discuss the rise in crime nationwide and increased threats to police and other first responders.

"I believe these awards are a fitting tribute to our officers and a reminder of the important role they play in our communities,” Buchanan said.

