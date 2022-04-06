2022 crime stats: CMPD sees disturbing trend in children, teens being caught in gunfire

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday during a news conference that they are seeing a disturbing trend involving gun violence and children.

“Why do young people have these guns? How do they get them? Where are they getting them from? Why aren’t parents doing something?” said Maj. Brian Foley with CMPD.

Just a week ago, a 10-year-old was shot at a car wash. She’s still in the hospital in critical condition.

On March 15, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were shot in south Charlotte. The 14-year-old later died.

On Feb. 18, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte. On Tuesday, police said they charged a 15-year-old for the murder.

Violent crimes among children is a trend we’re seeing in Charlotte. CMPD said crime overall is slightly up in 2022.

“I get ill. I get sick, physically sick to my stomach. It makes me ill. Kids should not have to go through life worrying. Parents should not have to go through life worrying about whether or not my kids outdoors or not ... if they’re going to get shot,” Foley said.

Channel 9′s John Paul asked how criminals are getting the guns. Police said they’re mainly stolen from cars.

“Why would someone leave a firearm in an unlocked car is beyond me. But the owner of that gun, if you have any heart in you whatsoever and you care about people, you got to understand, if you don’t take care of that firearm, it can kill someone else. It can kill a child and we’ve seen that multiple times this year,” Foley said.

CMPD also broke down several crime categories during the news conference, including homicides, which they said are down 5%.

