How to reserve the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

Zac Palmer
·1 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is out, and Ford is allowing folks to reserve it via a dedicated reservation site. If you’re interested in being one of the first buy a new Lightning, you can find the Ford link you’re looking for right here. If you still haven’t read all about the Lightning yet, you can check out our detailed breakdown of it here.

There’s a $100 deposit required to reserve a spot in line, which coincidentally is the exact same amount Tesla required to reserve a Cybertruck when that pickup was revealed. Ford is promising deliveries to start in spring 2022, so expect an approximately year-long wait from reservation to delivery, assuming there are no hold-ups. The chip shortage has already wreaked havoc on many manufacturers’ plans, so delays are more common than ever these days.

You’ll be able to pick between four different trim levels when you finally do buy an F-150 Lightning — here is the full breakdown for all of these trims and the two different battery pack options. Pricing information is limited for the time being, but the commercial-focused entry model is promised to start at $39,974. The first consumer-oriented model is the XLT that starts at $52,974. Both of those prices are before you factor in any federal or state tax credits they’re eligible for.

We’ve reached out to Ford to learn more about the reservation process, and will update this as the information rolls in.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Ford set to reveal F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck

    Ford will premiere its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck on May 19. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning debuts with 300-mile range, priced from $53K

    The much-anticipated battery-powered 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has finally made its debut, a moment that feels like a sea change in the U.S. auto industry. The F-Series pickup has for years been America's bestselling passenger vehicle, and Ford's decision to offer it as an electric vehicle sends the message with a bullhorn: The EV's moment is upon us. Now that the truck has been unveiled — officially, that is; we saw it demurely hanging out in the background during President Joe Biden's speech yesterday pushing his plan for EVs in America — we can get a sense of how Ford's big pickup will work as an EV.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 features unique to the electric Lightning

    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning aims to be an electric pickup that still gets work done like the gasoline-powered F-150 does. There are the obvious design and styling differences, but we’re going to detail the tech and usability features unique to the F-150 Lightning in this post. In other words, these are the awesome things you can get on the electric truck, but not on the traditional gasoline pickup.

  • The Ford F-150 Lightning Can Act as a Home Generator If Your Power Goes Out

    The all-electric Ford pickup can automatically step in and provide power to your home for up to three days in a pinch.

  • Ford is livestreaming its highly anticipated F-150 Lightning electric pickup reveal tonight. Here's how to watch.

    We'll get our first true glimpse of the electric truck on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream here.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Trim Breakdown | Here's what you get at each level

    The Ford F-150 Lightning is back, but unlike its namesake, it packs real electricity. While full pricing isn't available yet, we have information on base trim pricing and most of the major features. The cheapest way to get into a Lightning is with the as-yet unnamed base trim level.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

    On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives. Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out.

  • 1999-2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning | Used car spotlight

    Few models embodied the upsizing frenzy of the early aughts quite like the supercharged 1999-2004 Ford SVT Lightning. This F-150-based pickup launched with 360 horsepower (it would get another 20 ponies with the 2001-model-year update) and the later examples would hit 60 mph in less than six seconds, which was pretty darned quick for a pickup truck in 2004. Ford is reviving the nameplate for use on its new all-electric F-150, and while that's cool in a futuristic way, we can't help but feel a twinge of nostalgia for the good old days of Ford's Special Vehicle Team.

  • Billy Porter reveals he's HIV positive

    Actor Billy Porter revealed on Wednesday that he is HIV positive. The 51-year-old opened up about his diagnoses in the Hollywood Reporter, sharing his personal story publicly for the first time.

  • REWIND: Watch the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning reveal here

    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is going to be officially revealed tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET. Ford released a simple pre-roll video of the Bronco when it was revealed, but there’s every chance that Ford takes a new tack with the electric F-150. After all, the Mustang Mach-E saw a grand live reveal show with Jim Hackett on hand for it and everything.

  • Mercedes-Benz provides an inside view of the 2022 SL

    Mercedes is readying an all-new, eighth-generation SL roadster, and the German automaker wants everyone to know just how all-new it is. In the latest bit of information, the company revealed that the new SL shares not a single component with today's SL, and that the new roadster is built on a new aluminum-intensive, space-frame architecture. It's somewhat surprising that Mercedes is developing a new architecture for the SL.

  • GET FIT FOR SUMMER: How to get tight abs, toned arms, and a pert butt on a tight deadline

    If you want to tone up quickly, it's important you design an efficient workout and nutrition plan. Read Insider's guide to getting fit for summer.

  • WATCH: Chiefs players in weight room during Phase 2 of offseason program

    A quick tease of Chiefs players getting some work in during Phase 2 of the offseason program.

  • How the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Compares to Its Rivals

    There's some overlap with Rivian and GMC, but the Ford is the most affordable electric truck of the year.

  • Ford Unveils Electric F-150 Lightning, Starting At Less Than $40,000

    Ford revealed its first all-electric truck Wednesday night, showcasing a critical part of its shift to electrification.

  • BMW Is Launching Two EVs on June 1

    The EVs will debut at a pop up in Los Angeles.

  • Biden to pitch his $174 bln electric vehicle plan in Michigan

    President Joe Biden will make the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan on Tuesday, calling for government grants for new battery production facilities during a visit to a Ford Motor electric vehicle plant in Michigan. He will also rule out consumer incentives for high-priced electric luxury models, according to a White House fact sheet reviewed by Reuters, as he argues for dramatic government spending to prod Americans to buy electric vehicles at a preview of Ford's new EV F-150 pickup truck. The White House wants to encourage new battery production facilities, which are key to ramping up U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing.

  • Ford betting fans of F-150 will embrace electric

    Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace an electric F-150 truck that would help transform how the world drives (May 19)

  • Shaq was late for the play-in tournament pregame show, and the TNT crew loved it

    “What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”