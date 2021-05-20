2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Trim Breakdown | Here's what you get at each level

Joel Stocksdale
·4 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The Ford F-150 Lightning is back, but unlike its namesake, it packs real electricity. Also unlike its predecessor, it's available in a rather wide array of trim levels from bare-bones work truck to plush luxury hauler. As such, we wanted to highlight what each trim comes with and what's available for them. While full pricing isn't available yet, we have information on base trim pricing and most of the major features. We will update this page with more information as it becomes available. If you're looking to reserve one, here's how to do that.

Base

The cheapest way to get into a Lightning is with the as-yet unnamed base trim level. Although Ford will be marketing it mainly to commercial and fleet buyers, individual retail buyers can buy one for personal use. The reason you might want to is that it's shockingly (no pun intended) affordable with a base price of $39,974 before incentives and without the destination charge, since the charge has not been revealed. Ford hasn't revealed any other details about this trim either, choosing to withhold that information for later when it talks more about fleet options.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning with power tools plugged in
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning with power tools plugged in

XLT

Probably more popular than the base trim will be the XLT, which starts at $52,974 before tax incentives and without the destination charge. First and foremost, it comes standard with the 230-mile-range battery pack and dual electric motors providing all-wheel drive and 426 horsepower. Available as an option is the 300-mile-range battery and 563-horsepower dual motors.

On the outside, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, running boards, Class IV tow hitch, power hood and lift-assist tailgate. A power-lowering tailgate, 20-inch wheels and bed lighting are options.

Inside, the only screen combination available is the 12-inch instrument display and 12-inch infotainment screen. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and a 360-degree camera. The seats are cloth-only with eight-way power adjustment on both front seats. The driver gets power lumbar adjustment while the passenger gets manual. Heated seats are an option.

Among the special convenience and safety features is the 2.4-kW Pro Power Onboard system that can power various appliances through the six 120-volt outlets found throughout the truck. It can be upgraded to the 9.6-kW version that adds a 240-volt outlet in the bed. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights are all standard. Buyers can further add rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control and lane-centering. The available tow packages that include cameras, steering assist, trailer-brake controller and on-board scales are optional.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning tailgate
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning tailgate

Lariat

The pricing for both the Lariat and Platinum haven't been announced yet, but expect some sizable price jumps over each other as well as the XLT. The Lariat gets the same powertrain selection as the XLT, coming standard with the shorter-range battery and 426-horsepower powertrain, with the bigger battery and more powerful powertrain available as an option.

You'll know you're looking at what's at least a Lariat due to the inclusion of special LED accent lights on the tailgate. It also picks up 20-inch alloy wheels. The LED bed lights are also standard as are the power lowering and lifting tailgate. Power running boards are an option.

The interior gets a big upgrade with a 15-inch infotainment screen, a Bang & Olufsen sound system with eight speakers and a subwoofer, 10-way power adjustable leather seats with heating and ventilation, seat memory on the driver's seat. The only interior option is the Phone as a Key system (Ford's official name, by the way).

Every single safety and power feature mentioned as standard and optional for the XLT is included as standard on the Lariat. The only exceptions are the tow packages, which are still optional, as well as the BlueCruise hands-free driver assist system.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning infotainment screen
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning infotainment screen

Platinum

Topping off the Lightning range is the Platinum. It comes only with the big battery and 563-horsepower powertrain. It has most of the same exterior features as the Lariat, but it gets flashy 22-inch machined aluminum wheels. Power running boards are still an option.

The Platinum furnishes its interior with a few exclusive upgrades. The seats now have fancier leather and massage functioning, the Bang & Olufsen sound system has 18 speakers plus a subwoofer, and Phone as a Key is standard. The sole option is the fully reclining front seat.

And of course, every safety, power, towing and convenience feature is included on the Platinum. That even includes the hands-free BlueCruise system.

  • How Much Will the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Cost?

    Ford has yet to announce pricing for the new electric truck's entire lineup, but the base price for the work-truck version is expected to be around $42,000, and the XLT will be around $55,000.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 features unique to the electric Lightning

    The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning aims to be an electric pickup that still gets work done like the gasoline-powered F-150 does. There are the obvious design and styling differences, but we’re going to detail the tech and usability features unique to the F-150 Lightning in this post. In other words, these are the awesome things you can get on the electric truck, but not on the traditional gasoline pickup.

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning - Full Image Gallery

    See the new all-electric F-150 from every angle with our massive 40-image gallery.

  • Lamborghini unveils €1.5bn plan to make all cars hybrid electric by 2024

    Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has announced plans to phase out combustion engines and produce only hybrid electric cars by 2024.

  • Ford set to reveal F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck

    Ford will premiere its F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck on May 19. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

    On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives. Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out.

  • Ford unveils electric F-150, making big bet that buyers will embrace it

    Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph will take just 4.5 seconds.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can power your home in an outage

    The power of a pickup truck is not all about torque, horsepower, towing and hauling. Ford’s newest electric F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled Wednesday, is trying to change the meaning of truck power with a system that can provide energy to a customer's home in the event of an outage. Ford isn't alone in its effort to show consumers the benefits of an all-electric vehicle.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning debuts with a $39,974 starting MSRP, up to 300 miles of range, and 563 horsepower

    A fully loaded F-150 Lightning will run you up to $90,000, Ford says. You can reserve one now with a $100 deposit.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning could mark a turning point for electric vehicles

    Electric vehicles have finally hit the mainstream: America's most popular model, the Ford F-series pickup truck, is going electric at a decidedly mass-market price: $39,974.Why it matters: Until now, EVs have appealed mostly to wealthy technology fans or environmentalists. But the F-150 Lightning is aimed at everyday truck owners — making it a potential turning point in the electric vehicle revolution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFord's biggest challenge will be to convince skeptical buyers that electric trucks are up to the job.People buy trucks so they can tow trailers and haul heavy loads — which require extra power, slashing a truck's driving range.To offset those fears, Ford loaded the F-150 Lightning with new technology. And it's pitching the truck as a generator on wheels — its batteries can power a home for three days in a blackout, Ford says.At a work site or campsite, owners can offload up to 9.6 kW of electricity to power tools or appliances from a variety of outlets in the truck's cabin, bed or "frunk" — the massive front trunk where the engine would ordinarily be.The Lightning comes with a standard 230-mile range pack or an extended range battery, good for 300 miles. While using the onboard power, the system can send a smartphone alert if you're in danger of running out of juice. Sensors can also estimate how much drivers are hauling and combine that data with driving conditions to give them an accurate, real-time estimate of how far they can go. What they're saying: “It really is the smartest F-150 we’ve ever made,” said Darren Palmer, general manager, Ford's Battery Electric Vehicles. Yes, but: Like other manufacturers, Ford is coping with supply chain issues that are threatening production. On Wednesday, Ford said it would idle more factories, including the one where the F-150 is built, due to a shortage of semiconductors.On Thursday, it's expected to announce a joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to support its electric vehicle rollout, Reuters reported.What to watch: Ford will face plenty of competition in the electric pickup market, including new plug-in models from Tesla, GM and Rivian.But its sub-$40,000 starting price — before any federal or state tax credits — shows Ford doesn't intend to yield its truck leadership. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali interior spied with dramatic redesign

    The 2022 GMC Sierra’s interior overhaul is coming into better view with these new spy shots revealing a totally new dash. GMC teased out a few changes when it announced Super Cruise was coming to the 2022 Sierra, but only so much was visible in the tightly cropped photo. GMC is obviously still prioritizing hard buttons and knobs for all vital controls.

