2022 Ford Maverick pickup faces big challenges, potential big payoff

Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read
The cover of a 1979 Ford Maverick brochure.
The cover of a 1979 Ford Maverick brochure.

Ford, the automaker synonymous with big pickups, is about to introduce a new compact truck, one considerably smaller than its popular midsize Ranger.

The little pickup is likely to be called “Maverick,” a name Ford last used for a popular compact car it built in the 1970s. It should go on sale in the third quarter of this year.

The plan isn’t without risk. American buyers have repeatedly spurned pickups engineered and sized like the 2022 Maverick, dismissing them as not being “real” pickups because they’re small, less capable and look cute or goofy rather than tough.

A 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber.
A 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber.

Small pickups built on car-type, or unibody, platforms have an uninterrupted history of disappointing in the U.S. Examples — largely forgotten — include the Volkswagen Rabbit pickup and Subaru's Brat and Baja. The bigger unibody Honda Ridgeline — a midsize like the Ranger — has won awards, but never sold anywhere near as well as competitors built on traditional pickup chassis.

But if any automaker can make this work, it’s probably Ford. Nobody knows pickup buyers better than Ford, whose F-150 full-size pickup has been America’s best-selling pickup for 44 years. If the Maverick takes off, you can expect other brands to develop competitors, creating a market for small pickups.

Vacationing teenagers gather around the new subcompact Ford Maverick, which was put on display without advance fanfare in Palm Springs, Calif., March 31, 1969. The car, which landed in dealer showrooms on April 17, 1969, was designed to compete against Volkswagen.
Vacationing teenagers gather around the new subcompact Ford Maverick, which was put on display without advance fanfare in Palm Springs, Calif., March 31, 1969. The car, which landed in dealer showrooms on April 17, 1969, was designed to compete against Volkswagen.

Officially, Ford won’t confirm the new 2022 Maverick exists. Automakers like to treat plans for introducing new vehicles like the invasion of Normandy, but everybody knows the Maverick is coming.

More: Ford unearths $100K in leather during demolition at Dearborn facility

More: Electric Jeep Wrangler, retro-look Jeepster compact pickup star among brand's concepts

What we know about the 2022 Ford Maverick

A photo of what is believed to be the 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck which Ford won&#x002019;t confirm the new truck exists.
A photo of what is believed to be the 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck which Ford won’t confirm the new truck exists.

  • It will be based on the same front- or all-wheel-drive chassis, or architecture, as the Ford Bronco and Escape compact SUVs.

  • It will seat five and be offered with a four-door, crew cab interior.

  • It’ll be assembled alongside the Bronco Sport in Hermosillo, Mexico.

  • Four-wheel drive is a given; front-wheel drive for a low-priced base model is possible.

  • Sales are expected to begin third quarter, 2021.

  • It’s undergoing final tests now. Camouflaged models are increasingly common around Ford engineering HQ in Dearborn.

  • Prices will start below the Ranger, maybe as low as $20,000.

  • Well-equipped models will cost thousands more.

  • It’s an example of what Ford calls “white space vehicles" expected to help offset sales lost when the automaker stopped building sedans.

  • Ford intends to give it more hauling and off-road capacity than previous small pickups, which were widely dismissed as toys, not tools.

  • Ford has a history of vehicles named for types of horses — Mustang, Bronco, Pinto. "Maverick" applies to any unbranded, free-roaming range animal, but usually cattle.

  • A mustang, by some definitions, is a maverick horse.

  • The original Ford Maverick badge was a stylized steer’s head, with horns.

  • “Maverick” was also the title of a popular 1957-62 TV Western series that at various times starred James Garner, Jack Kelly, Roger Moore and Roger Colbert.

Hyundai Santa Cruz joins the party

Hyundai will unveil a pickup based on a similar architecture April 15. Called the Santa Cruz, it’s expected to be midsize, so bigger and more expensive than the Maverick.

Teaser image of 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.
Teaser image of 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup.

The Santa Cruz is the auto industry’s worst kept secret. Hyundai unveiled a radical-looking Santa Cruz concept vehicle at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The concept was an immediate hit, with journalists and show-goers calling on Hyundai to build it, despite such vehicles’ checkered sales history.

Hyundai spent years researching before greenlighting the Santa Cruz. It will be built in Montgomery, Alabama, alongside the Tucson SUV that uses the same architecture. Sales probably will begin this summer or early fall.

The Santa Cruz is expected to be sized, equipped and priced to compete with the $36K Honda Ridgeline midsize, the only U.S. pickup currently based on a unibody architecture like the Santa Cruz and Maverick.

While a Honda Ridgeline is about the size of the midsize Ranger, photos of a camouflaged Maverick test vehicle parked next to a Ranger show Ford’s upcoming compact to be considerably narrower and less tall than the Ranger. The website Maverick Truck Club has covered the truck's development extensively.

Not a flower delivery truck

Part of the reason automakers keep experimenting with small unibody pickups is that they use architectures and engines already developed for SUVs and passenger cars.

Adding a pickup to the roster of vehicles built from those parts is pretty close to free money for an automaker that already makes millions of unibody cars, like Hyundai. The major investment is already committed. Adding even a relatively small number of pickups to the SUVs and cars you expected to get from that budget makes the whole project more profitable.

The questions, of course, are:

  • How small a number can you sell and still make money?

  • How much do you spend making the new pickup a vehicle people will want?

Pickups are popular, but forecasters have modest expectations for the Maverick and Santa Cruz, maybe fewer than 90,000 combined sales a year at their peak.

At that rate, it’s no sure thing the Maverick or Santa Cruz will make money. Even though developing them cost less than engineering a new vehicle from the ground up, the engineering and manufacturing investment is still significant.

Maverick assembly in Mexico may permit sales in South American countries the U.S. lacks trade agreements with, but demand there is uncertain, too.

Challenge No. 2: capability. Small vehicles that have pickup bodies but aren’t much more capable than a compact car are common in Latin America and Europe, where convenient size and low price are key selling points. The Fiat-based Ram 700 pickup is an example. It's built in Brazil and sold in a number of countries, including Mexico. A recent facelift gave it a cool modern look, but nobody at Stellantis is considering it for U.S. sales.

The Ram 700 compact commercial pickup is based on a compact Fiat sedan and built in South America. There&#39;s no plan to offer it in the United States.
The Ram 700 compact commercial pickup is based on a compact Fiat sedan and built in South America. There's no plan to offer it in the United States.

Neither the Maverick nor Santa Cruz have “downtown deliveries in Rio” as a backup plan. They’re developed, equipped and priced to be attractive, capable little passenger-centric vehicles. Owners should be equally comfortable with the idea of taking one to dinner, a campsite or pick up 10 bags of mulch.

Keys to the Maverick’s success will be:

  • Does it look like a real pickup?

  • Can it do more than a Ford EcoSport small SUV or Hyundai Elantra compact sedan, particularly in terms of towing and payload?

If the answers are “yes,” the Maverick may lead a herd of new vehicles to driveways near you, opening the door for new small pickups to fill the entry-level market segment many automakers abandoned when they quit building small cars.

If not, it'll be the latest, and probably not the last, time the idea captivated automakers but left American buyers cold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2022 Ford Maverick: New compact pickup expected to go on sale by fall

Recommended Stories

  • Widebody Ford Ranger Has JDM Inspiration

    Who needs a Baby Raptor when you have this?

  • Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions, source says

    Investigators are increasingly focused on the suspect's mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack.

  • Hate speech cases are hard to win. So police, prosecutors use workarounds to jail white extremists

    It's easier for law enforcement to get a conviction using traditional charges instead of federal hate crimes laws, The Marshall Project reports.

  • Hyundai Gets Ready to Pull the Wraps off Its Santa Cruz Small Pickup

    On April 15, the Korean automaker will unveil the highly anticipated pickup, its first for the U.S.

  • Lexington officers say two men cut catalytic converters at dealership, hid from police

    Officers used a drone to find one man hiding in the woods, the department said.

  • Watch it again: Opening Day flyover at Fenway Park

    For the first time ever, aircraft from 3 different New England states took part in the Red Sox Opening Day flyover: an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Mass.; an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (Green Mountain Boys); and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in N.H.

  • The Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased Song

    Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd has joined a list of personalities capitalizing on the ongoing NFT craze. What Happened: The musician has teamed up with Strange Loop Studios to create artwork, and digital art marketplace Nifty Gateway to release his new collection, which will reportedly consist of new music and limited edition art. According to a post shared by The Weeknd on Twitter, the NFT drop is set to go live on Saturday at 2:00 PM EST. Excited to announce that my first NFT drop is taking place on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on @niftygateway. The collection will feature new music and limited edition art. I developed the artwork with Strange Loop Studios pic.twitter.com/627BO4JekK — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 31, 2021 Why It Matters: The exclusive sale is set to take place in two parts. The first will be a flash sale of three different pieces of digital art, with each containing a different segment of the new song. These NFTs will be available in unlimited quantities but for a limited period of time. The second part of the sale will be a 24-hour exclusive auction for an exclusive single piece of art that comes with the new song, in its complete and unfiltered form. The Weeknd will not be releasing this song on any platform now or in the future, essentially making the winner of this auction the only one with access to it. Blockchain is democratizing an industry that has historically been kept shut by the gatekeepers. I’ve always been looking for ways to innovate for fans and shift this archaic music biz and seeing NFT’s allowing creators to be seen and heard more than ever before on their terms is profoundly exciting,” said The Weeknd, adding, “I intend to contribute to this movement and can see that very soon it will be weaved into the music industry’s mechanics.” Image: Kayla Johnson via Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSnoop Dogg Releases His First NFT Collection 'A Journey With The Dogg' On Crypto.Com'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Genesis X Could Be Something Special

    The grand tourer is fading. With the all-electric X concept, Genesis has the chance to re-invent the category for a new generation.

  • Sharps, recreational bettors take different approaches to NASCAR

    We talk frequently in this space about professional and public bettors. The former, often called “sharp” bettors or “wiseguys,” are a small group — about 1-2% of bettors are considered sharp. These are people who earn a living betting on sports and whose opinions bookmakers respect. A bet from a sharp often prompts a bookmaker […]

  • BMW 3.0CS: The Peak Of The E9 Series

    There are few cars as iconic with as loyal of a following as the BMW E9.

  • Mama Pit Bull Leads Shelter Employees to Rescue Her 4 Golden Girl Puppies

    With snow on the way, animal shelter staff in Colorado knew there were puppies out on the street. Luckily, they found them.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • Wendy’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Is So Cheap For The Rest Of The Month

    Breakfast is served, you guys!

  • Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

    Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community. “From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.” “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said. Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday. School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.” According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

  • Motor racing: Hamilton's team ahead of Rosberg's in Extreme E qualifying

    France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.

  • 11 Characters Who Have Held Captain America’s Shield

    Many heroes in the Marvel Universe have used the shield of Captain America in battle. More than you think, and some might really surprise you. The post 11 Characters Who Have Held Captain America’s Shield appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Spokesman for Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns 'out of principle' as DOJ investigates alleged sex with minor, payments for sex

    Gaetz's office said in a statement that the congressman and Communications Director Luke Ball "agreed that it would be best to part ways."

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest

    The asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs gave birth to tropical rainforests, a study suggests.

  • Amazon Apologizes for Snarky Tweet, Admits Its Drivers Pee in Bottles

    Mike Segar/ReutersAmazon has apologized for denying that some employees are forced to pee in bottles during their shifts, and has acknowledged that it’s actually a problem for many delivery drivers.Earlier this week, the technology and online retail giant posted a tweet mocking Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan for criticizing Amazon working conditions, including reports that many drivers cannot find bathrooms and are forced to pee in bottles to keep up with delivery schedules. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” the company wrote in a snarky tweet. “If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.”The tweet quickly garnered intense criticism from many observers, who pointed out that there were plenty of first-person accounts of Amazon employees not having time to use the restroom, and being forced to improvise while on the job.Amazon’s Creepy Fight Against Unionization Has Reached This Warehouse’s BathroomsIn a statement late Friday, the company backtracked and apologized to Pocan.“This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” the statement said, adding that the tweet “did not receive proper scrutiny” before the company’s official account shared it. Further, the tech giant acknowledged that many drivers for the company do indeed struggle to find bathrooms while delivering packages.“This is a long-standing, industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon. We’ve included just a few links below that discuss the issue,” a spokesperson wrote in a brief statement. “Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t yet know how, but will look for solutions.”Amazon’s embarrassing viral tweet came amid the company’s attempt to stop a unionization effort by a group of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama who are advocating for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. The effort has received praise from a number of high-profile politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Amazon has resisted the effort, saying the company offers competitive pay and benefits. They have hired a prominent law firm to help quash the unionization drive. Sigh.This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity.Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference. https://t.co/tdIns0AR66— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 3, 2021 In a statement on Saturday, Pocan brushed off the company's apology, and called on Amazon to recognize the employee union. “Sigh. This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity,” he wrote.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.