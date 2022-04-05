2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management

Ben Geier, CEPF®
·4 min read
SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management
SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management

The great power Christopher Wallace – aka the Notorious B.I.G. – once opined, "mo' money, mo' problems." While that may not be entirely true, it is a fact that having a high net worth does come with its own set of challenges, one of which is the effective management your money. While there are basic principles to help guide your investing strategy, there are specific actions you should take if you are a high-net-worth individual to grow your fortune.

A financial advisor could help you create a financial plan for your high net worth needs and goals.

High Net Worth Definition

A high-net-worth individual must have liquid financial assets of at least $1 million. Liquid in this case means able to be accessed – relatively quickly – as cash. Owning a home with a value of $1 million, for instance, would not qualify you as a high-net-worth individual by itself, because that can't be easily converted to cash and used for investment.

There are two levels above this: a very-high-net-worth individual has a least $5 million in liquid assets while an ultra-high-net-worth individual has at least $30 million.

At an individual level, becoming a high-net-worth individual doesn't impact you that much. To a potential financial advisor, though, you will be counted separately for the purpose of SEC filings.

4 Services for High-Net Worth Investors

SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management
SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management

There are some financial planning services that everyone needs, regardless of your financial situation. That said, there are some things that are especially important for those with a high-net-worth. Here are four services to look for in an advisor if you're a high-net-worth investor:

Estate planning. Estate planning is important for everyone, but it takes on a special resonance for those with a lot of money because they'll likely end up with a sizable estate that they want dealt with efficiently after dying. This financial planning service can help you take the right steps now so that your money and assets are divided up as you see fit after you are gone. And in a way, that minimizes the tax burden and the work needed from your family.

Charitable giving. Giving money to charity is great no matter how much you can give. Even donating $10 to a cause you believe in can give you a solid rush of endorphins and help out people who need it. When you're high net worth, though, charitable giving grows in both scope and importance. You have more money to give, so it becomes important to be intentional and careful how and when you give it. Furthermore, charitable giving can be deducted on your tax return, so making sure you keep diligent records is important.

Tax planning. Everyone has to deal with taxes. But for high-net-worth investors, tax planning is also a crucial part of investing. This financial planning service can help high-net-worth individuals save money on their tax bill by maximizing deductions, selling investments for the purpose of tax-loss-harvesting and other tax reduction techniques.

Succession planning. If you are the owner of a successful family business, succession planning is an important part of financial planning. This is a contingency plan that can replace your leadership and maintain the right balance of experience and institutional knowledge for the success of the business and your family.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management
SmartAsset: 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management

A financial advisor can be useful for all people, but it is especially important for high-net-worth investors. If you have a high-net-worth, an advisor can help you with investments, obviously, but also with taxes, estate planning and other concerns especially relevant to those with a lot of money.

Financial Planning Tips

  • A financial advisor is important for those with a high net worth, but finding one you trust isn't always easy. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • No matter how much money you have, it's important to make sure you have a strong portfolio. Use SmartAsset's free asset allocation calculator to start planning.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/g-stockstudio, ©iStock.com/Darren415, ©iStock.com/EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

The post 2022 Guide to High-Net-Worth Wealth Management appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Add Crypto to Your Retirement Portfolio? Here’s How—and What to Consider.

    Before joining the digital-currency crowd, investors should understand the basics of the asset class, the risks, as well as where investments can be made, financial professional say.

  • How to Invest for Your Kids

    Investing for your children might be a strange concept to grasp – children don't usually have income, so why would they need you as a caretaker to add yet another financial responsibility to your plate? The answer is more forward-looking … Continue reading → The post How to Invest for Your Kids appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement

    Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps, but both parties' bargainers ended up dropping all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. The compromise drew quick support Monday from President Joe Biden, who initially pushed for a $22.5 billion package. “Every dollar we requested is essential and we will continue to work with Congress to get all of the funding we need,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Hedge Fund Legacy Turns to Mexico After Profiting With Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s largest and best-performing independent hedge funds is betting on the Mexican peso after correctly calling a rally in the real. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionLegacy C

  • Top Tax Write-offs for the Self-Employed

    Whether you do contract work or have your own small business, tax deductions for the self-employed can add up to substantial tax savings.

  • Jamie Dimon warns JPMorgan could face $1 billion loss from Russia exposure

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter as JPMorgan Chase could face a $1 billion loss from Russian exposure.

  • How to Form an LLC for Real Estate Investing

    An LLC allows investors to buy and own real estate while protecting themselves from personal liability. This guide breaks down how and when to form an LLC.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world, report shows

    The total wealth of billionaires fell to $12.7 trillion this year, down from a record $13.1 trillion in 2021.

  • These income strategies can help protect your stock investments from inflation and a recession

    Rising dividend income and downside protection help you meet your investment goals as interest rates rise.

  • Putin says world faces food crisis due to West's sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West's sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices. The West's sanctions over Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, though Moscow says the global impact of the sanctions could be much more significant. The Kremlin chief cautioned that higher energy prices combined with a shortage of fertilisers would prompt the West to print money to buy up supplies, leading to food shortages among poorer countries.

  • Sri Lankan parliament to meet as protests continue

    STORY: Sri Lankan police used tear gas and water cannons on protesters on Monday as hundreds protested outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence in Tangalle, in the south of the country. The island nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades.It declared a state of emergency last week amid suffering hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials as it struggles to pay for imports of fuel and goods.Since 2019, the debt-laden country has been run by members of the Rajapaksa family. Protesters nation-wide are now calling for their total removal. On Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his brother as finance minister and was said to be seeking a new central bank governor adding to a string of resignations over the past week. But Surav Harris, a student who joined Monday's protests, said reshuffling the cabinet wasn't enough.“We want accountability, it's not just resignations that we want. We want people to take accountability for their actions. We want the leaders to take accountability for their actions. ”Businessman Hussain Saheer echoed the frustration with Sri Lanka's leaders:“Even yesterday, they dissolved he government but still, it was almost the same jokers coming back again. So, we don’t see any difference.Opposition leaders have rejected a call for an all-party interim government. Sri Lanka's expenditure has exceeded its income under successive governments and its deficit has been exposed by the global health crisis that crippled tourism, the main cornerstone of their economy.A government move last month to devalue its currency ahead of IMF talks has also caused soaring inflation.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • JPMorgan Is Reviewing Commodity Exposure After Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reviewing its business with some commodity clients after last month’s nickel short squeeze, a move that threatens to drain more liquidity out of the sector.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in

  • Western sanctions pushing Russia back into ‘Soviet era’, says Liz Truss

    Western sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into “the Soviet era”, Liz Truss said as she demanded even tougher action to stop the war in Ukraine.

  • Raising Social Security’s full retirement age from 67 to 70 would be the wrong way to fix the program

    Just to be absolutely clear, increasing Social Security’s full retirement age is not just a question of “postponing” claiming; it is a benefit cut. If the full retirement age were increased to 70, that amount falls to 55%.

  • Elon Musk joining Twitter board doesn't make it better than Snap: analyst

    The better social media play remains Snap despite Elon Musk joining Twitter's board and taking a huge stake in the company, one top Wall Street analyst says.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: Fed to hike rates 'higher than the markets expect'

    Dimon’s remarks suggest that the Fed could lift interest rates more than 2.50% this year, as some betting markets are pricing in.

  • Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

    Christian Friese said it was not until after he sold the 2019 Range Rover that he heard about the long list of alleged late payments.