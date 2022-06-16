2022 GUIDE TO SUMMERTIME FUN

Lifestyle Expert, Bethany Braun-Silva, partners with American Express Travel, I Love Ice Cream Cakes, and MD Logic Health to make the most out of the coming months

The hot and long days of summer are upon us and families from coast to coast are eager for some fun in the sun. In fact, more Americans plan to travel this year, with 73% of consumers expected to take an average of two trips. Hitting the road remains popular, while confidence in flying has increased from last year. According to recent stats, 79% of people plan to drive to at least one vacation destination, while air travel accounts for 45%—increasing by 5% compared to 2021.

However, staycations remain popular due to record-high gas prices, escalating airfares and the war in Ukraine. It’s been found that 25% of Americans will travel shorter distances and 23% plan on less expensive activities.

Whether traveling near or far, spending time with family and friends ranks high on the list of anticipated summer activities, including beaches, ball games and barbeques. Grilling season has always been a favorite with many backyard chefs expected to cook up and serve 50 billion hamburgers and 20 billion hotdogs this year. Wellness is also a high-priority, with many Americans engaging in healthful summertime habits, like running, biking, and including supplements into their diets.

Braun-Silva has some unique ways to enjoy the summer while building special memories with friends and family.

TRAVEL SMART:

Summer travel is here and it is going to be a busy season. New Amex Trendex data found that more than half of respondents agree they plan to travel more this summer than in previous years. Braun-Silva’s first tip is to travel smart, saying, “Most of us are looking for added flexibility and confidence when booking a trip. Whether visiting white sandy beaches along crystal blue waters or hiking a national park, there are services available to help make traveling easy and convenient."

One way to travel smart is through American Express' Trip Cancel Guard, a new benefit for American Express U.S. Card Members that truly allows travelers to cancel flights for any reason.

The smart travel tips don't stop there - from building a dream itinerary to finding the best offers on flights and hotels, consider booking your travel with American Express to up the ante. American Express Travel is a one-stop-shop for planning a vacation thanks to their world-class customer service, 24/7 access to expert travel consultants, exclusive programs and benefits, and more.

For those who want an elevated travel experience without breaking the bank, Braun-Silva says U.S. Platinum Card Members can get access to the International Airline Program through Amex Travel which gives travelers savings on international flights for First, Business and Premium Economy seats across more than 20 world class airlines.

PRIORITIZE WELLNESS:

Overall wellness is a high-priority for many of us. Braun-Silva points out that there are many ways we can engage in healthful summertime habits.

“This time of year is perfect for walking, hiking, running, and biking. To support these outdoor activities, it’s helpful to include supplements into our diets,” says Braun-Silva, “As we age our bodies produce less collagen, which helps with healthy joints and skin elasticity. I’ve been adding collagen into my daily routine for years.”

MD Logic Health’s Marine Collagen with COFACTORS is made from the highest quality wild-caught non-GMO white fish, which promotes lean muscle mass, strong bones, hair, skin, and nails, supports gut health, and promotes new Collagen production.

Braun-Silva adds, “It easily dissolves and has no fishy taste or smell so you can add it to fun summertime drinks, like smoothies, and your meals, to boost your protein intake, at any time without the unnecessary calories.”

MD Logic Health, Marine Collagen has a special blend of cofactors including Vitamins A, C, Zinc, and Copper, and also includes Biotin, so that your health can radiate from the inside out.

KEEP IT COOL:

As the temperatures heat up, Braun-Silva says look out for ways to make summer a bit cooler, adding, "This is one of my favorite tips and it's really a no brainer—ice cream!" According to a new national poll, 34% of respondents say eating ice cream in summer makes them feel like a kid again. The lifestyles expert says, "One of my favorite summer desserts is a delicious ice cream cake—perfect for pool parties, backyard BBQs, Father's Day, or any fun summer gathering. Everyone loves them." There are several cakes to choose from, like Carvel Sheet Cake and Lil Love Strawberry Crunchie Cake to OREO.

