2022 was year the horror of war returned to Europe

JILL LAWLESS
·6 min read

LONDON (AP) — This was the year war returned to Europe, and few facets of life were left untouched.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine unleashed misery on millions of Ukrainians, shattered Europe’s sense of security, ripped up the geopolitical map and rocked the global economy. The shockwaves made life more expensive in homes across Europe, worsened a global migrant crisis and complicated the world’s response to climate change.

___

“What do we hear today? It’s not just rocket explosions, battles, the roar of aircraft. It is the sound of a new Iron Curtain lowering and closing Russia away from the civilized world.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Feb. 24.

Russia’s pre-dawn attack on Feb. 24 shattered European peace and shocked the world. The war also confounded the near-universal expectation that Russian forces would quickly prevail. Ukraine put up fierce resistance, and Russian troops bogged down on the journey to the capital. Russia pulled back from the area around Kyiv in April, leaving blasted buildings, traumatized people and hundreds of corpses that Ukraine and its allies say are evidence of war crimes.

Fighting also raged in Ukraine’s south and east, where Russia pushed outward from territory held by pro-Moscow forces since 2014. The port of Mariupol fell after a brutal three-month siege that reduced the city to ruins.

The war revived Cold War-era enmity between Russia and the West, pushing Sweden and Finland to seek NATO membership and prompting NATO nations to flood troops and weapons into eastern Europe.

As winter approached Ukraine’s military — bolstered by weapons, ammunition and training from the U.S. and other allies — pushed Russian forces out of the southern city of Kherson, a morale-boosting victory amid a grinding war that showed no sign of ending.

___

“We … are preparing for the worst winter of our lives.” – Kyiv resident Anastasia Pyrozhenko, Nov. 20.

As winter approached, Russia launched missile attacks aimed at Ukraine’s infrastructure, temporarily cutting power for swaths of the country and leaving millions facing a freezing, dark winter.

The war also sent global energy prices soaring as Moscow squeezed supplies to the West in retaliation for sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine. Italy, Germany and other countries that relied on Russian oil and natural gas scrambled for alternative energy supplies. With millions of people suddenly struggling to pay their energy bills, governments came under intense pressure to step in with help.

Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and — in Russia’s case — fertilizer, and the war also drove up food prices and raised fears of global shortages. A U.N.-brokered deal to allow grain ships to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports was struck in July and, though shaky, held to prevent a worse crisis.

___

“While states point fingers and trade blame, lives are lost.” — U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the “desperate situation” in the Mediterranean, Nov. 24.

The war added millions to the world’s grim tally of displaced people. More than 14 million Ukrainians left their homes, according to the U.N., with 7 million taking refuge in other countries.

Meanwhile, almost 100,000 people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa crossed the Mediterranean in overcrowded and sometimes unseaworthy vessels, as the European countries they aimed to reach bickered over where they should go. More than 2,000 people died attempting the journey or were missing at sea.

The English Channel became another flashpoint, as smuggling gangs packed dinghies and other small boats with people from around the world who travelled to northern France in hope of reaching the U.K. More than 40,000 succeeded in 2022. In response, the Conservative British government signed a deal with Rwanda to send people arriving by this route on a one-way trip to the east African country.

Critics called that inhumane and unworkable and launched a legal challenge. Many contrasted the hostile attitude to the boat migrants with the welcome given to Ukrainian refugees.

___

“Any further delay (in global action) will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” — the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Feb. 28.

The war was bad news for the environment, as the energy crisis made countries rethink plans to stop burning fossil fuels. France restarted a shuttered coal plant, the Czech Republic reversed a plan to stop coal mining in a key region, Britain approved more North Sea oil and gas drilling — and environmentalists warned Europe was backsliding in the fight to limit climate change.

Some saw a silver lining to the crisis, suggesting that a heightened awareness about the fragility of fossil fuel supplies would impel nations to more rapidly switch to renewable energy sources.

Extreme weather provided a reminder of the stakes. Winter storms in northern Europe were followed by a summer drought across much of the continent. In Britain, a heat wave sent the temperature above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time.

Autumn brought more heavy rain. On the mountainous Italian island of Ischia, downpours in November triggered a massive landslide that pushed cars and buildings into the sea and killed at least a dozen people.

___

“Hasta la vista, baby” — Boris Johnson ending his last appearance in Parliament as U.K. prime minister, July 20.

In Britain, 2022 will be remembered as the year of three prime ministers, a time of political turmoil that the world watched with sometimes amused fascination.

Months of mounting scandals finally caught up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was ousted by his own Conservative Party in July. To replace him, the party chose libertarian lawmaker Liz Truss, whose ill-advised package of unfunded tax cuts spooked financial markets and rocked the economy.

Truss resigned after six weeks, and Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s first leader of color, took office Oct. 25, leading an unpopular party and a fractious country.

Elsewhere in Europe, the far right made gains in several elections, though it was more a creeping tide than a tsunami. In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally made a breakthrough in legislative elections in June, while the Sweden Democrats won 20% of votes in the Nordic country’s September election. The same month Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took the helm of Italy’s first far right-led government since the end of World War II.

___

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” — Statement from Buckingham Palace, Sept. 8

In June, Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — with parties, pageants and a service of thanksgiving. Three months later, the queen died, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Millions came out to leave flowers, pay tribute or simply watch the monarch's final journey to London and on to her final resting place at Windsor Castle. Hundreds of thousands lined up for hours to view her coffin lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.

Despite indifference or antipathy toward the monarchy in some of Britain's former colonies, Elizabeth had been a stable point for U.K. royalists and republicans alike across often turbulent decades, as her son King Charles III noted in his first speech as monarch.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” he said.

___

Read all the news from Europe at https://apnews.com/hub/europe

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

    STORY: 'Call of Duty' could soon land on Nintendo consoles for the first time.That's according to a Tweet from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer on Wednesday (December 7).He said Microsoft had entered into a 10-year commitment with the Japanese game maker.Call of Duty, a popular first-person shooter series, is made by Activision Blizzard.It's the subject of a $69 billion takeover by Microsoft. Though that deal has raised concerns among watchdogs it could hurt competition.Microsoft rival Sony, which makes the PlayStation console, has criticised the agreement and called for a regulatory veto.Microsoft had offered to keep the "Call of Duty" series on the PlayStation for three years after the current agreement.Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan called that proposal "inadequate."Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote in the Wall Street Journal this week his company had made another offer to Sony.It was a 10-year contract to make each new 'Call of Duty' release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox.One gaming consultant told Reuters the new deal with Nintendo could put pressure on Sony to reach a deal.Officials at the Japanese firm were not immediately available for comment.

  • Texas A&M RB Devon Achane declares for 2023 NFL draft

    Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is leaving school early to declare for the 2023 NFL draft

  • EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked

    Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union's top court said Thursday. The European Court of Justice ruled that search engines must “dereference information" if the person making the request can demonstrate that the material is “manifestly inaccurate." People in Europe have the right to ask Google and other search engines to delete links to outdated or embarrassing information about themselves, even if it is true, under a principle known as “right to be forgotten."

  • Russia attempting to freeze war to launch bigger offensive next spring, says Stoltenberg

    Russia is attempting to freeze of the war against Ukraine, at least for a short time, so as to regroup, repair and recover, and will try to launch a bigger offensive next spring, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

  • Group of new House Democrats calls for immediate action to protect pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

    Members of the New Democrat Coalition (NDC) called for Congress to pass legislation protecting Dreamers before the end of the lame-duck session at the end of this month, describing the immigration reform as an “urgent action” for legislators. NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) released a statement on Wednesday along with immigration task force chairs Salud…

  • Man faces fentanyl, cocaine, trafficking charges after Framingham arrest

    A man is charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine after a Framingham drug bust and is held without bail

  • Russia appears to have run out of the deadly Iranian-made drones it's been using to terrorize Ukraine, Western officials say

    Most notable of the weapons has been the Shahed-136 used to terrorize Ukrainian cities through attacks against the country's civil infrastructure.

  • US jobless claims up modestly last week

    Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment.

  • Billionaires Club: Elon Musk's Throne Is Very Vulnerable

    The CEO of Tesla and Twitter is on the verge of losing one of the most prestigious titles in the world.

  • Fauci criticizes 'extreme' ideological divide that has led to disproportionate Covid deaths

    Fauci criticizes an "extreme" ideological divide that he said has led to a disproportionate amount of Covid deaths among Republicans compared to Democrats.

  • Biden administration says it is 'not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders' following deadly explosions at Russian bases

    "We've been very clear that these are defensive supplies," a State Department spokesman said of the weapons provided to Ukraine by the US.

  • Ukrainian soldiers are filming TikTok-style dance videos in the snow to show 'morale is high' as the war rages on

    Clips of what appear to be Ukrainian soldiers dancing in the snow are receiving millions of views on TikTok and Twitter.

  • Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss

    Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.

  • Hawaii road in limbo as lava continues to crawl

    About a week-and-a-half since the world's largest volcano began erupting, Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road (Dec. 7)

  • Red Cross visits POWs held by Russia and Ukraine, commends progress

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gained access to both Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war last week and more visits are planned in what it described in a Thursday statement as "important progress". Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Geneva-based body has reached hundreds of prisoners on both sides. "My expectation is that these visits lead to more regular access to all prisoners of war," the statement cited ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric as saying.

  • US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government

    Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a bedrock of support for Israel, have expressed alarm over the far-right character of the presumptive government led by conservative Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Given American Jews’ predominantly liberal political views and affinity for the Democratic Party, these misgivings could have a ripple effect in Washington and further widen what has become a partisan divide over support for Israel.

  • Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose

    Fournier and Quickley are drawing the most interest.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Announces New Sanctions After Putin Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union announced a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on access to drones, chemicals and technologies used for military purposes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Elon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla M

  • Tom Brady gives Bucs some breathing room in tight NFC South

    Tom Brady still has a knack for pulling off the improbable. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s NFL-record 44th fourth-quarter comeback enabled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to avoid falling two games under .500 and create a little breathing room for themselves atop the NFC South. Brady was on the verge of being held without a touchdown pass at home by the Saints for the third straight year when he threw for a pair of TDs in the final three minutes to beat New Orleans 17-16 on Monday night.

  • Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

    Sputnik via ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As