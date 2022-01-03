2022’s Hottest New Illness: Flurona

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barbie Latza Nadeau
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ammar Awad via Reuters
Ammar Awad via Reuters

Less than 72 hours into 2022 and we’ve already got a new nightmare to keep us awake at night: flurona.

The world’s first verified case of a double infection pairing influenza and coronavirus infections has been identified in Israel in a pregnant woman who was not vaccinated. Early in the pandemic, there were some reported cases of dual infections in the U.S. before the coronavirus was fully understood, but none were verified with the World Health Organization.

The Israeli patient is said to have not known she had either virus when she went into labor late last week. She had relatively mild symptoms and was tested upon entering the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel. “The disease is the same disease,” Arnon Vizhnitser, the hospital’s gynecological director, told the Times of Israel. “They’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract.”

Israel’s health authorities, who just launched its second booster campaign for people with compromised immune systems, have expressed fears of a “twindemic” as the number of influenza cases starts to rise due to a mismatch in this year’s flu vaccine and the current persistent influenza variant.

Last week, a 31-year-old pregnant woman died from complications of influenza when she was nine months pregnant. Her son, delivered via Caesarean section, survived. In December, a 6-year-old boy died from myocarditis—a flu complication—in Israel.

The nightmare combination flurona follows the emergence in Europe of Delmicron, a combination of Delta and Omicron variants in COVID-19 that has caused more severe symptoms in some patients, especially those who have not been vaccinated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Passengers leave COVID-hit cruise ship after 5 days stuck in Lisbon

    LISBON (Reuters) -Disconsolate passengers stuck on a cruise ship moored in Lisbon's port for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak began disembarking early on Monday, focused on clearing the final hurdle of a negative test before boarding homebound flights. By Monday 68 positive cases, including a handful among the passengers, had been detected, port captain Diogo Vieira Branco told the Lusa news agency. The ship's German operator, Carnival Corp subsidiary AIDA Cruises, said all those infected had mild symptoms or none at all.

  • George Alagiah: I'm lucky for the life I've had, but cancer will probably get me in the end

    George Alagiah has said he feels "lucky" for the life he has lived, while acknowledging that cancer will "probably get me in the end".

  • New science on exercise shows how it affects nearly every cell in the body

    Exercise for weight loss: New science shows how it helps long life

  • Omicron Shows the Unvaccinated Will Never Be Safe

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 has quickly upended at least three facts we thought we had established about t​​he COVID-19 pandemic.First, the transmissibility of Omicron has shattered all previous records, including those set by the Delta variant, which briefly had been considered just about worst-in-class due its extreme contagiousness. Second, it has shown us that COVID-19 can be a mild disease—if one considers a three- or four-day

  • Would Army super-vax be palatable to anti-vaxxers?

    The Army May Have Developed a Super-Vaccine. Would America’s Right-Wing Libertarian Gun Guys Actually Take It?

  • Your doctor's prescription for a healthy 2022: Stop delaying health care

    If you've been putting off seeing a physician because of the pandemic, Cincinnati-area doctors urge you to make a new year's resolution to do so.

  • Drone shows long queues for COVID tests in Israel

    Drone footage showed endless lines of cars along the roads leading to testing centres in Jerusalem and Ashdod.Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks.Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said that up to 50,000 people might soon be infected each day, while eligibility for testing could be tightened to help relieve long lines at testing stations.Israel's health ministry says around 60% of its 9.4 million population are fully vaccinated, almost all with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which means they have either received three doses or have recently had their second.But hundreds of thousands of those eligible for a third inoculation have so far not taken it.Over the past 11 days, daily infections have more than quadrupled in Israel. Severe cases have also climbed, but at a far lower rate, rising from about 80 to around 100.

  • The Pension Is Dead — Is the 401(k) Next?

    If you're younger than 40 years old, you may not even know what a pension is. Also called defined benefit plans, pensions used to be the primary source of retirement funding for American workers....

  • Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

    The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples' immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been racing to find out whether it causes less serious disease and why it appears more contagious than the previously dominating Delta variant. Investigating nearly 12,000 Danish households in mid-December, the scientists found that Omicron was 2.7 to 3.7 times more infectious than the Delta variant among vaccinated Danes.

  • The #1 Reason Why You Shouldn't Wash Pre-Washed Lettuce, According to an Expert

    Unless you have a health inspector coming to your kitchen regularly, it's probably not as sanitary as you think.

  • How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

    Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles, again, to stem the spread. Vaccines offer strong protection from serious illness, even if they don't always prevent a mild infection.

  • When Three Shots Are Not Enough

    If asked to show her vaccine card, Stacey Ricks can choose from three. Ricks, 49, a kidney transplant recipient who takes immune suppressing medication, didn’t develop antibodies after her first two Moderna shots. In June, without disclosing she already had received the Moderna shots, she got a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before federal health officials had approved anyone for a third shot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Getting her fourth and fifth shots wa

  • Snowstorm expected in the Northeast

    A fast-moving storm is expected to bring about 1-4 inches of snow from Charlottesville, Virginia to central New Jersey and east of New York City.

  • Whistleblower warns baffling illness affects growing number of young adults in Canadian province

    Several new cases in New Brunswick involve caretakers of those afflicted, suggesting a possible environmental trigger Young adults are developing troubling symptoms, including rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations and limited mobility. Photograph: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy A whistleblower in the Canadian province of New Brunswick has warned that a progressive neurological illness that has baffled experts for more than two years appears to be affecting a growing number of young people and causing s

  • One found, two still missing after Colorado fire

    The number of people missing after a wildfire roared through two Colorado towns dropped on Sunday from three to two, as authorities announced one person has been located. "One of those persons has been accounted for alive and well. So, that gentleman is no longer missing. We are still missing a woman from the town of Superior and a man from out by Marshall."Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the two missing people lived in homes that were consumed by the blaze.The rare urban wildfire erupted Thursday morning on the northern outskirts of the Denver area.Wind gusts topping 100-miles per hour pushed flames eastward into the towns of Superior and Louisville, prompting evacuations.In just two hours, the fire had scorched 6,000 acres, officials said, destroying nearly 1,000 homes. On Sunday, sheriff's deputies were using cadaver dogs, going house-to-house to search for possible victims, while volunteers helped search for missing pets. "The scenes are still hot, they're still deep in debris, hot debris, covered with snow. It's a very difficult task." Despite initial reports that downed power lines started the blaze, Pelle said detectives are still investigating the cause of the fire. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared the scene a national disaster, freeing up federal funds to assist with recovery.

  • Sen. Marco Rubio blasts 'irrational hysteria' over Omicron coronavirus variant

    "Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn't a crisis. And people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn't a surge," Rubio said.

  • Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

    As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week. Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever.

  • Manchin returns to Build Back Better negotiations with climate, child care demands

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is open to reengaging on the climate and child care provisions in President Biden's Build Back Better agenda if the White House removes the enhanced child tax credit from the $1.75 trillion package — or dramatically lowers the income caps for eligible families, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The holdback senator's engagement on specifics indicates negotiations between him and the White House could get back on track, even after Manchin declar

  • Why Colorado's ski resorts are still not fully open

    Colorado's ski areas received 3 to 10 feet of snow over the holidays — a welcome gift after a dry start to the season.Driving the news: Crested Butte reported 99 inches in the nine-day storm cycle, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state's average snowpack is now at 114% after starting December at near-record lows.Yes, but: The new snow is not erasing underlying problems that

  • Southeast U.S. poised for a firestorm of omicron cases, with few safeguards in place

    The United States is heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic with the extremely contagious omicron variant poised to ignite a firestorm of infection across the Southeast after exploding through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Lower vaccination rates and fewer mask and vaccine mandates have created a much different environment for the omicron variant to spread in the South, leaving experts unsure whether outbreaks will end up deadlier than in the North.Subscribe to The Pos