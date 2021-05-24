2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 revealed for North America with more details

John Beltz Snyder
·3 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 broke cover earlier this year with concept car looks and promising performance specs. Now the electric crossover gets its North American debut with more details and more photos.

Sharing the E-GMP platform with the also newly revealed Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 will target 300 miles of range and be capable of 800-volt charging, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger. It also shares the EV6’s vehicle-to-load capabilities, which means it can power small appliances and even provide charge to another electric vehicle. Ioniq 5 customers will enjoy two years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America chargers.

As we’ve noted before, the Ioniq 5 will come in single-motor/rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor/all-wheel-drive configurations. The North American models will be offered with a 77.4-kWh battery pack. The single-motor Ioniq 5 offers 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, with a driving range of up to 300 miles. The dual-motor SE and SEL models target 269 miles on a charge. The range-topping dual-motor Limited AWD trim provides a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, with a 0-60 time of less than 5 seconds, but sacrifices some range at 244 miles. All are limited to a top speed of 115 miles per hour, with a 1,500-pound towing capacity.

We’ve already covered the styling and dimensions of the Ioniq 5, but we have some more details with this new reveal. The Ioniq 5 boasts 105 cubic feet of passenger volume, which is competitive for the segment (for comparison, the Ford Mustang Mach-E offers 101.1 cubic feet). The 60/40 folding rear seats have 5.5 inches of fore-aft sliding travel. Cargo volume behind the second row is 27.2 cubic feet, and maximum cargo space is 59.3 cubes with the rear seats folded.

The Ioniq 5 will be offered in six exterior paint colors: Phantom Black, Cyber Gray, Atlas White, Digital Teal, Lucid Blue and Shooting Star. Inside, customers can choose between Obsidian Black Monotone, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray or Dark Teal/Dove Gray color schemes.

As for tech, the Ioniq 5 has its fair share of it. It features a head-up display with an augmented reality mode that projects info like navigation directions out in front of the driver. There’s a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on offer, and the Ioniq 5 can have two smartphones connected and paired at the same time. An updated Bluelink connected car service allows owners to control vehicle functions remotely from their phone and offers a User Profile feature.

The Ioniq 5 also offers a number of useful safety and driver assistance technologies. The Hyundai SmartSense suite includes features like Highway Driving assist adaptive cruise control with lane centering and lane changing assist, machine learning for the cruise control to adapt to your driving style, forward collision avoidance, blind spot view monitor, blind spot collision avoidance, speed limit assist and auto high beams. There’s also a Safe Exit Assist, which uses the car’s radar to detect approaching vehicles and warn rear occupants and help keep the door closed. There’s even the Remote Smart Parking Assist that allows you to park or exit a parking spot while standing outside the vehicle.

Hyundai will begin by selling the 2022 Ioniq 5 in 17 states (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont), and expanding beyond that in 2022. Hyundai will follow the Ioniq 5 alongside more EVs, including the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan and Ioniq 7 large SUV, in the coming years.

Related Video:

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai’s 300-mile Ioniq 5 crossover EV is officially coming to the US

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its official North American debut on Monday.

  • UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation well above central bank target in early May

    Mexican inflation stayed well above the Bank of Mexico's target range during the first half of May, national statistics agency INEGI said on Monday, boosting the view the bank has concluded its easing cycle and is moving towards a rate hike. Annual headline inflation stood at 5.80% in the year through the first half of May, while consumer prices fell 0.01% in the first 15 days of May compared to the previous two-week period. The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, climbed 0.33% in early May. Annual core inflation was 4.22%.

  • With electrification, Nissan's Gupta sees new spark for Renault tie-up

    Nissan Motor Co will standardise and share electric-vehicle components with alliance partner Renault SA, the Japanese automaker's chief operating officer (COO) said, describing electrification as the partnership's new lynchpin. The Franco-Japanese alliance, which also includes junior member Mitsubishi Motors Corp, was strained in the aftermath of the arrest and ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Nissan has already been sharing common platforms, powertrains and components with Renault and Mitsubishi, but those efforts have "reached the maximum we should do," Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's COO, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

  • FYI, the digital kitchen scale over 68,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for $11

    Kitchen scales are ideal for portion control — weighing your food can help keep calories in check.

  • Iconic 1970 Jaguar E-Type Now Up For Auction

    The E-Type is the model that put Jaquar on the map.

  • Dems sweat a summer pileup of big votes on Biden’s agenda

    Democrats want to secure police reform, infrastructure and voting rights before the August recess, on top of having to address the federal budget and the debt limit.

  • Mexico’s López Obrador presses U.S. to end contributions to anti-corruption NGO

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upped the pressure on the United States Wednesday to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group. López Obrador, also known by his initials “A.M.L.O.” pronounced as an acronym, claims that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico’s internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government. “It would be like the Mexican Embassy in the United States giving money to the opposition,” the president said.

  • UPDATE 1-Mexico urges U.S. not to downgrade Mexico air safety rating

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday U.S. authorities should not downgrade Mexico's air safety designation, arguing that his country is complying with all the relevant norms. Reuters reported on Friday the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico's aviation oversight by the agency.

  • Teens crash car through roof of home while leaving grad party, Missouri officials say

    “If you look at that crash it’s like, how did somebody not die?”

  • Could you have silent diabetes? Here’s how to tell – and what you can do about it

    In my diabetes clinic, I’m so often asked by my patients: “Why have I got type 2 diabetes? My friends are all fatter than me and they don’t have this disease.” The answer is this: we all have a different degree of susceptibility to fat. Type 2 diabetes is caused by an individual acquiring more fat than they personally can cope with – something I demonstrated in my work as a diabetes researcher a decade ago. When it comes to this illness, there is no one size fits all approach to the question: how fat is too fat? This week, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan found the number of people around the world who are living with diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1980. Today, almost half a billion people globally have the disease, and 90 per cent of them have the type 2 version. The frightening part is most don’t even realise it. As someone who has studied type 2 diabetes for many years, these new findings don’t surprise me at all. There’s no mystery surrounding the reason for such an explosion in the condition, which causes the level of sugar in the blood to become too high and can lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke, vision loss and kidney problems: it’s a sickness of modern lifestyles, in which we cook less food from whole ingredients and buy more of it ready-prepared. But the correlation between type 2 diabetes and obesity is less straightforward than you might think (hence those puzzled patients of mine). Almost three-quarters of those with a BMI of over 45 (in other words, those who are morbidly obese) actually don’t have type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of those with the disease have a BMI of under 25, meaning their weight is theoretically healthy. But in the case of these people, crucially, their weight isn’t healthy for them. Our genes determine how much weight each of us can carry before we enter the danger zone, and for some it’s far less than for others. Our diets have changed dramatically in recent decades. As a result, both men and women are approximately 10kg heavier today than they were 30 years ago. The problem is not the hugely obese people; it’s that most people are walking around with a few extra kilograms they shouldn’t have. The finger of blame often points towards ultra-processed foods, and rightly so: these foods are designed to fill us up less and leave us craving more. Thirty to 40 years ago, most people were cooking more meals from scratch, and our shift to prepared food has had a disastrous effect. Exercise plays a part too, of course, but to a lesser degree. If a large man does a good workout, he could still regain all the calories burned by eating some chocolate. Exercise is important for keeping your weight healthy in the long-term, but nothing beats diet when it comes to shedding pounds fast. So how do you know if you’re one of the unlucky many who’s walking around without knowing you are diabetic? The short answer is you don’t. This is a disease that creeps up on you silently, not making itself known until it’s well on its way. If you’re passing more urine than usual, feeling thirsty, tired, or succumbing to more skin infections, then yes you should get yourself checked. But by the time these red flags appear, it’s likely the disease has already been present a while. It is, however, possible to know if you are at risk before the symptoms appear. If you come from a family with a history of the disease, you stand a fair chance of developing it if your weight goes above a certain level. It’s a genetic predisposition, but it never happens unless a person becomes too heavy for their own body.

  • If You Plan to Visit Aging Parents, Bring a To-Do List

    Isidore Elias, a playwright and songwriter from New York, was looking forward to seeing his 96-year-old mother, Sally, a Holocaust survivor living in Florida, for the first time in over year. They had both weathered the pandemic safely, but without his periodic visits, Elias knew he’d have to dive into medical, financial and household issues that had been put on hold during quarantine. So before his recent visit, Elias did his homework. He scoped out the rules he’d have to follow to accompany his mother on doctors’ appointments and found a reliable car mechanic. He planned to take care of some delayed maintenance on her apartment. “Cosmetic improvements like fresh paint can make her feel better,” he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He arrived ready to be both caring and productive. Even more important, planning ahead let him enjoy the real heart of his visit: cooking his favorite childhood recipes with his mother and watching dance videos from the 1940s together. Post-vaccination reunions with aging parents come with hugs, kisses and sometimes a long-overdue list of to-do’s. Whether it’s making small fixes around the house or scheduling big ones, straightening out bills, moving heavy furniture or resetting computer passwords, adult children are often faced with chores that went undone while everyone was in quarantine. Letting the problem-solving part of the trip overwhelm the joy can be a real danger, though, and being overenthusiastic about getting things done can end up creating tension if parents are reluctant or don’t see the problem the same way. Here are some tips on finding the right balance. Ask before you arrive. A few weeks before your visit, encourage your parents to start making a list of anything that needs attention and to add things to it as they occur to them. Have them share the list with you ahead of time, so that you can bring any necessary tools or supplies. If the list includes anything that requires a professional, whether for home maintenance, legal work or doctor’s appointments, schedule those before you arrive to coincide with your visit. The advance preparation will let you spend your time and attention on-site with your parent rather than chasing down details. Once you’re there, assess. Parents may have deteriorated mentally or physically over the last year and family members “may not be able to detect these health changes over the phone or on Zoom,” said Marlyce Hill Ali, the medical director at CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Louisville, Kentucky. Ali said adult children should observe their parents' balance, hearing and sight. Are they eating properly, cleaning their home as well as they had before the pandemic and following doctors’ orders? “Look in their refrigerator and in their pill bottles,” she advised. One trick for medications, Ali said, is to look at the date the prescription was filled, and then count the number of pills in the bottle to calculate whether the correct number has been taken. Watch your parents as they go about their day to see where they are struggling, advised Anita Darden Gardyne, the chief executive of Onēva, a technology platform that helps families in California find caregivers. Darden Gardyne also cares for her mother, who is legally blind. Aging parents might not be able to reach as high or stoop as low as before, so closets and pantries may need to be reconfigured, she said. Furniture or appliance layouts that worked well for years may need adjusting. Watch out for electrical cords running across the floor or other tripping hazards. If any new services such as lawn care or pharmacy delivery are needed, set them up and make sure they happen. Plan your days. Schedule your activities around your parents’ routines, said Eric Troy, director of the Holocaust Survivors Assistance Program at Goodman Jewish Family Services in Davie, Florida. If your parents have more energy in the mornings, use that time to accomplish tasks they should participate in. If they nap in the afternoon, use that time to review bills, shop, coordinate caregivers or make repairs. Navigate tough topics. When change is needed, it’s important to keep your parent at the center of the conversation as much as possible, said Darden Gardyne, by listening to them and getting their input on finding solutions. “If you start dictating, it’s not going to go well,” she said. “It’s better to ask, ‘Who do you think can help us with this?’” Turning to logic rather than emotion can also help address difficult topics, Ali said. If your parents are watching TV with the volume turned all the way up, for example, she said, you might ask them if they are having trouble hearing the doorbell, kitchen timer or telephone, as a way to start talking about the need for a hearing test or hearing aids. Communicate with caregivers. Elias’ mother lives on her own with the help of aides, but the agency that employs them has been hard-pressed to send the same helpers consistently, a situation made worse by the pandemic, when people became afraid to care for others in their homes. To make things easier for all involved, Elias created “a manual” for aides that provides information about her medication and health issues, but also includes his mother’s favorite meals, her daily routines and the phone numbers of local relatives she can speak with if she is agitated. “She can panic if she sees a strange person in her home,” so these touchstones can help reduce her anxiety and make the caregivers’ job easier, Elias said. Troy, of the Holocaust survivors program, advises adult children to befriend the people in their parents’ lives, including home health aides, neighbors, local repair people or friends. “Not only are they able to observe your loved one when you are away, they also can report any changes that your loved one may not share,” he said, or help them with small matters on your behalf. Encourage exercise. Without events to attend and friends to visit, parents may have gotten into the habit of taking more naps or watching more TV, said Leslie Forde, founder of Mom’s Hierarchy of Needs, a business that researches self-care for mothers and consults with companies on family-friendly policies. It may not be on their to-do list, but helping parents get active again can improve their physical and mental health. When Forde reconnected with her parents recently, she suggested they take walks around the playground where they enjoyed watching the children, do small errands on foot and use the stationary bike at home. Remember, everyone can use help. Even older parents who thrived during the pandemic can use some help. Richard and Roseanne Packard of Berkeley, California, both in their late 70s, took on tasks like resurfacing their deck themselves during the pandemic and had an N95 mask for each day of the week stored in labeled baskets so they could be used the following week. Still, when their daughter and college-age grandson visited from Wisconsin for five days in mid-May, they had work for them to do rearranging furniture, boxing up giveaways and dropping them at Goodwill, and moving heavy garden rocks. “We were helping them optimize,” said their daughter, Suzanne Swift. After being mainly housebound they were ready to make some changes, “but needed some tech-assistance and muscle to make it happen,” she said. Talk about the future. Creating medical and legal directives, wills and other late-life instructions is a daunting task for anyone. Without these documents though, older people’s wishes around medical treatment or their estate may go overlooked. It’s best to ask them “what do you want to have happen?” and let others take it from there, said Ivan Watanabe, a managing partner at Guardian Life Insurance. That will usually mean getting a lawyer or estate planner involved. Clarity around these discussions can reduce anxiety, improve the quality of health care and put in place a plan that deals with any inheritance tax implications. Savor the time together. It’s been more than a year since you have hugged your parents! “Have all the fun you can,” said Darden Gardyne. “Put on the music you grew up with and enjoy the time you have together.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Morgan Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards — but won big anyway

    Still exiled over a racial slur, Morgan Wallen plucked on his guitar at home before the Billboard Music Awards honored him in three country categories.

  • Why heart condition seen in few young people after COVID vaccine is no cause for alarm

    Experts say benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks of the rare condition.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Dallas Mavericks take Game 1 against LA Clippers as Luka Doncic adds another gem

    Luka Doncic had a triple double to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Peloton to build first US factory after supply problems

    The exercise equipment company has struggled to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • Bitcoin Island: How a Caribbean paradise is creating the world’s first crypto community

    Residents will be able to buy homes and pay for services in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin, Graeme Massie writes