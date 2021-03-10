2022 Hyundai Kona N not quite revealed but shows off big wing and exhaust

Joel Stocksdale
·1 min read


We've seen the refreshed Kona revealed in nearly every form from standard to electric. The only one left to show is the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. While a date hasn't been set yet, the Korean automaker has given us a surprisingly revealing look with these teaser photos.

Most of the N looks a lot like the less potent N Line. It shares the same front fascia, grille, LED headlights and most of the rear fascia. But the N adds a bit more aggression with red accent lines around the front lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser panel. It also gets a bigger wing, two fat exhaust tips and the signature triangular LED high-mount brake light.

Hyundai is staying mum on the details, but we do at least know that it will get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, presumably the same one used in the Veloster N. In that car it produces 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. We have yet to know whether it will come only with front-wheel drive or if an all-wheel-drive option will be offered. It should come with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Suspension upgrades and likely Hyundai's electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential will be included.

Though no official reveal date has been given, we're sure we'll see the Kona N in the next few months. It should go on sale soon after.

