2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz trims, features, paint colors detailed on consumer site

Last month, Hyundai finally unveiled the 2022 Santa Cruz pickup six years after showing it as a concept, but it didn’t take nearly as long to get the product onto its consumer site. Now, we can see what the different trims offer, and what the plucky truck looks like in its various exterior paint colors. Unfortunately, we still don’t have pricing or fuel economy, but we can still look at what you can get in your Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz’s base trim level is the SE. It comes powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. That powertrain produces 190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. This most basic version of the truck features an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist are standard. Even this most basic Santa Cruz offers a 3,500-pound towing capacity and 1,748-pound payload. It, like the rest of the Santa Cruz lineup, can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

Moving up to the SEL, you still get the 2.5-liter four and conventional eight-speed transmission, but you get some other technology and convenience features. SEL includes proximity key with push-button start, a heated, eight-way power driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind-spot collision avoidance assist and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car system. A 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster is available. The configurator shows an optional Activity Package for thee SEL but doesn’t say what’s in it beyond “added technology and storage solutions,” adding that more details will come soon.

Things change more for the SEL Premium, which ditches the naturally aspirated powerplant for a 2.5-liter turbo four supplying 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This also beefs up towing capacity to 5,000 pounds. It also gets a sportier eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Other amenities include LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and auto-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink. The SEL also lets you use your phone as a digital car key.

The line-topping Santa Cruz trim is the Limited. It builds upon the SEL Premium by adding a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, a Bose premium audio system, ventilated and heated leather seats and a heated steering wheel. It also gets Hyundai’s slick Blind Spot View Monitor system, which shows a camera feed of the corresponding blind spot in your instrument cluster when you use your turn signal in either direction. The Limited has some dark chrome exterior accents, and the option of 20-inch alloy wheels to make it stand out further.



The Santa Cruz will be offered in a palette of six exterior paint colors — Ice White, Phantom Black, Hampton Gray, Sage Gray, Blue Stone and Desert Sand — which can be seen in the gallery above.

Hyundai is currently accepting reservations with a refundable $100 deposit, with final pricing and configuration arriving before deliveries begin this summer.

