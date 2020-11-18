2022 Infiniti QX55 marks the company's foray into crossover 'coupes'



Using a formula proven by the major German luxury car companies, Infiniti is now getting in on the crossover "coupe" game. The 2022 Infiniti QX55 takes the QX50 small crossover and adds a fastback roofline for a sportier look.

Infiniti says the design makes the QX55 a spiritual successor to the FX crossover of the mid-to-late-2000s and early 2010s. We're not sure if the mechanical bits live up to the rear-drive-based FX chassis, but the low roof and curvy body do share a connection to that old SUV. In fact, the QX55 looks rather striking, and the flowing lines work nicely with the simple, arcing roof. Some other small tweaks to the base styling emphasize the QX55's style focus including a more pronounced grille, larger air intakes surrounding it at the front. At the back, the license plate mount has been moved to the bumper, allowing for prominent Infiniti lettering on the hatch. Additionally, 20-inch wheels are a standard feature on all QX55 models.

The rest of the QX55 is basically the same as the QX50. It shares the turbocharged, variable-compression engine making 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a CVT and all-wheel-drive, which is standard on all QX55 models. The interior is carry-over with dual infotainment screens and an asymmetric, driver-focused dash design. Like the QX50, it can be slathered in two-tone leather for a very premium feel. The debut vehicle features a bold black and red color combination.

The QX55 goes on sale this coming spring. It will be available in three trim levels: Luxe, Essential and Sensory. Pricing hasn't been announced, but expect it to be a bit more costly than the equivalent QX50. For reference, a QX50 Luxe with all-wheel-drive starts around $44,000, and at the other end of the spectrum is the QX50 Sensory with all-wheel-drive starting at around $53,000.

