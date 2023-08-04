2022 Kansas Crime Index Report: State crime decreased, DK property crimes increase

Aug. 3—The 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report, released by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, shows a decrease in property and violent crimes across the state. Dickinson County reported one less violent crime in 2022 over 2021 and 23 more property crimes.

The numbers for Dickinson County were reported to the KBI by Abilene Police Department and the Sheriff's Office. Herington has not reported data since 2020 and the last time Chapman reported data was for the 2019 report, which indicated the only crime the city had was one burglary.

According to the Crime Index report the data only reflects crimes that are reported to law enforcement and then to the KBI by law enforcement agencies.

Violent crime

According to the KBI report, violent crimes across the state decreased 4.3% with declines noted in every category. Violent crimes are murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault/battery.

This is the second consecutive year the state has seen a decline in violent crime; however, that comes after several years of increases and the state remains 9.2% higher than its 10-year average.

Statewide there were 163 murders reported in 2022, which is 10.1% above the 10-year average but down 5.8% from 2021.

Rape declined 2.3%, which is 0.4% below the 10-year average. Robbery saw a 3.2% decrease from 2021 and a 27.4% decrease from the 10-year average. Aggravated assault/battery was 16.3% above the 10-year average but down 4.6% from the previous year.

In Dickinson County, the sheriff's office reported no murder or robberies but four rapes and nine cases of aggravated assault and battery in 2022. In the previous year there was one rape reported, 17 reports of aggravated assault and battery, and no murder or robberies. In the 2013 KBI report, the sheriff's department reported zero murder and robberies, three rapes and 10 aggravated assault and battery cases.

Similarly, Abilene reported no murder or robberies in either 2022 or 2021. In 2022 they reported five rapes, up from two in 2021; and 10 aggravated assault and battery cases, which is one more from the previous year. Looking back 10 years, in 2013 they had no robberies, murders, or rapes and 11 aggravated assault and battery cases.

Property crime

Property crime across the state continues to decline and in 2022 was 18.4% below the 10-year average. Last year property crimes, which are burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft reached the lowest number since 1973 and a 10% decrease from 2021.

In 2022 there were 8,264 burglaries — 34.7% below the 10-year average and 15.2% below 2021 numbers. This was the lowest number since 1966.

Theft was 17.8% below the 10-year average and 8.8% below 2021.

Motor vehicle thefts were 1.8% below the 10-year average and down 11.2% from 2021.

The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office reported 16 burglaries, same as last year but considerably lower than 2013 when there were 61. Thefts were also down to 39 in 2022 from 43 in 2021 and 50 in 2013. Motor vehicle thefts saw a slight increase — in 2022 there were nine, 2021 had eight and seven were reported in 2013.

Abilene reported 80 property crimes in the city — 11 burglaries, 61 thefts, and eight motor vehicle thefts. All of those were up from 2021 when there were seven burglaries, 44 thefts, and three motor vehicle thefts. However, except for motor vehicle thefts 2021 and 2022 property crimes in Abilene were down from 2013. In 2013 there was one fewer motor vehicle thefts than reported in 2022 but 33 burglaries and 114 thefts.

Arson

Arsons are listed in its own category and are not included in violent or property crime stats. These too have declined statewide. In 2022 there were 470 arsons reported in Kansas, down from 512 the previous year for an 8.2% decrease.

One of the state's arson cases in 2022 was from Abilene. In 2021, Abilene and the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department both reported three arsons; in 2013 they reported two each.