2022 kidnapping case in Flowery Branch reduced to disorderly conduct

May 5—A Lawrenceville man accused of kidnapping a woman in 2022 pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and received probation, according to court documents.

David Shorin, 22, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, driving without a license and having an expired tag. He was sentenced Tuesday, May 2, by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to 11 months on probation.

The case started May 16 when a Flowery Branch Police officer stopped Shorin's Nissan Altima for an expired tag near Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch.

A woman approached the officer's patrol car after getting out of the Altima's backseat.

At a committal hearing, Shorin said he was in a romantic relationship with the woman for roughly two months.

The two had argued on the drive between Sandy Springs, where she had attended a party, to the woman's home in Flowery Branch.

Police said she tried to get out of the car at a gas station, but Shorin "continuously locked the doors" and stopped her from getting out.

Shorin testified at his own June 3 committal hearing in Hall County Magistrate Court

"I am not a maniac, and I am not a kidnapper," Shorin said through an interpreter at the hearing.

His previous counsel, Chloe Owens, said Shorin had emigrated from Ukraine roughly six months before on a visa.

When asked about the charge reduction, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the woman did not want to prosecute.

"While the facts of the case were appropriate for the disorderly conduct charge to which Shorin entered a plea, they would not have in our judgment supported guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, though there was probable cause for the arrest," Darragh said in a statement.

Shorin was also ordered to pay $954 in fines, perform 40 hours of community service and to complete his high school diploma, GED or vocational training.

The judge allowed Shorin to attend 20 hours of English as a second language training in lieu of the GED/diploma requirement.

Shorin's attorney, W. Henry Clerke IV, did not return multiple requests for comment.