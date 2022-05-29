The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to be held virtually

The 2022 LEW Conference takes place from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

Registration for the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference is now open!

The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference, takes place as a virtual event, from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10.

The 2022 LEW Conference starts on Monday, June 6.

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial business and entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments.

This year’s event is shaping up to deliver an unparalleled selection of more than 100 founders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and experts including:

· Carl-Magnus Norden, founder & executive chairman, Volta Trucks

· Ahmad Wani, co-founder & CEO, One Concern

· Kerry Siggins, CEO, StoneAge

· Mette Dyhrberg, founder & CEO, Mymee

· Steven Hoffman, founder & CEO, Founders Space

· Henning Stein, Global Head Thought Leadership & Market Strategy, Invesco

· David Teten, managing partner, Versatile Venture Capital

· Karl Alomar, managing partner, M13

For more information on the speakers, the program and to register please visit the 2022 LEW Conference virtual event environment:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments.

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company's growth journey, toward a better business world.

