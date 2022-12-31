2022 MBA Class Profiles & Employment Reports
Yale SOM Students
Who really gets into this school?
It’s the question on every applicant’s mind. Once they answer it, they are positioned to tackle even bigger questions…
Are my classmates like me?
Will they make me better when they’re peers?
Could this network provide opportunities and expertise after I graduate?
And then there is the question every applicant asks…
Am I good enough to earn a spot at this business school?
The answer depends on the candidate. That’s why Poets&Quants provides a series of stories to guide applicants towards MBA programs that align with their passions and goals. Want to get to know promising first-years at your target schools? Each year, P&Q profiles 12 students at 40 of the top MBA programs – including in-depth Q&As with top school administrators. Wondering about the GMAT scores and backgrounds of potential classmates? P&Q publishes an in-depth analysis of the class profiles of nearly two dozen MBA programs. Curious about pay and placement after graduation? P&Q published 20 stories detailing the numbers for Class of 2022 graduates – with more coming in January and February.
If you have questions, we have the resources to help you find answers. Here is our analysis of business school inputs and outputs – along with peeks inside the cultures, differentiators, and students at your favorite programs.
MEET THE CLASS
Meet The MBA Class Of 2024: Influencers & Innovators
Meet The Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Carnegie Mellon Tepper’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Cornell Johnson’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Harvard Business School’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet The HEC Paris MBA Class Of 2024
Meet The Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad MBA Class Of 2023
Meet IIM Bangalore’s EPGP Class Of 2023
Meet The Indian Institute Of Management Calcutta MBAEx Class Of 2023
Meet IIM Lucknow’s IPMX Class Of 2023
Meet IMD Business School’s MBA Class Of 2022
Meet London Business School’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet MIT Sloan School of Management’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet NYU Stern’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet UNC Kenan-Flagler’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet The UC Riverside School Of Business MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Rochester Simon’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet The Wharton School’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Yale SOM’s MBA Class Of 2024
Meet Chicago Booth’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Columbia Business School’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Dartmouth Tuck’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Emory Goizueta’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Georgia Tech Scheller’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet The HEC Paris MBA Class Of 2023
Meet INSEAD’s MBA Class Of 2022
Meet Minnesota Carlson School’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Notre Dame Mendoza’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Oxford Saïd’s MBA Class Of 2022
Meet The Rice Jones MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Stanford GSB’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Toronto Rotman’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet UCLA Anderson’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet USC Marshall’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet The UC Riverside School Of Business MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Virginia Darden’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Washington Foster’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet Washington Olin’s MBA Class Of 2023
Meet McKinsey’s MBA Class of 2021
University of Virginia, Darden School of Business, MBA Program at the Charlottesville Campus
ADMISSIONS
Wharton’s Class Of 2024 Profile: MBA Apps Plunge, But Gender Parity & GMATs Hold Steady
Stanford MBA Class Of 2024: Apps Down 16.5%, But Program Gets More Diverse
Harvard Business School MBA Class Profile: Apps Down 15%, But HBS Again Enrolls Largest-Ever Class
MBA Class Of 2024: Full Speed Ahead For Chicago Booth Despite App Decline
Columbia Is Latest U.S. B-School To Report Drop In MBA Applications
Kellogg MBA Class Of 2024 Profile: GPA, GMAT & Internationals All Up
Apps Down & Admits Up In NYU Stern’s MBA Class Of 2024
MBA Class of 2024: Yale SOM Gets A Lot More Diverse
Early Returns: UCLA and Cornell Release MBA Class Of 2024 Profiles
Digging Deeper: Behind Cornell’s Incredible 20% Jump In MBA Apps
Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2024 Profile: Big Class Size Drop, Big Gains For Women
Dartmouth Tuck’s MBA Class Of 2024: Another Record GMAT
Michigan Ross Weathers MBA App Decline With Solid GMAT, GRE, GPA Numbers
INSEAD To Welcome Lower GMAT Scores
Duke Fuqua’s MBA Class Of 2024: Domestic Apps Decline, But Internationals Fill The Gap
Georgetown McDonough Class Profile Shows Fewer Apps, More Foreign Students
2022 Darden MBAs Get 21% Jump In Median Salary Over Previous Class
Wow! A 16-Point Jump In GMAT Average For USC Marshall’s New MBA Class
Digging Deeper: More About USC Marshall’s Tremendous Class GMAT Score
Texas-Austin MBA Class Of 2024: McCombs Gets More Selective & International
UNC Kenan-Flagler Reports An Increase In MBA Applications
MBA Class Of 2024: Apps To MIT Sloan Down By A Quarter
MBA PAY
Wharton 2022 MBA Jobs Report: Median Salary Jumps 12.9% To $175K
Harvard 2022 Jobs Data: MBA Median Salary & Total Compensation Explode
Kellogg 2022 MBA Jobs Report: Median Salary Jumps 10% To $165K
2022 MBA Jobs: Finance Powers 10% Pay Bump At Chicago Booth
Yale SOM MBAs Report 12.5% Jump In Median Pay In 2022
Berkeley Haas 2022 Jobs Report: Median Salary Climbs 4%
NYU Stern MBAs Shattered School Pay Records In 2022
Big Numbers In MIT’s Jobs Report: MBA Median Salary Up 10% To $165K, Total Comp Now Over $200K
Digging Deeper: More About Berkeley Haas’ Strong Jobs Report
2022 MBA Jobs: Tepper Reports New Placement & Salary Records
Columbia Closes Out 2022 By Reporting Record MBA Compensation: Over $200K
Dartmouth Tuck Is The Latest U.S. B-School To Set An MBA Salary Record In 2022
Beyond The Numbers: Interview With Tuck’s Career Services Director
Duke 2022 Jobs Report: Record Salaries & Acceptances For Fuqua MBAs
Georgetown McDonough Reports Record MBA Salaries
Vanderbilt Owen Produces Record For Base Salary At This Top-25 MBA Program
98% Employment For MBAs For Emory Goizueta
Notre Dame Reports Record Outcomes For 2022 MBA Class
Nearly 100% Of MBAs From Michigan Ross Found Jobs In 2022
Johns Hopkins MBAs Saw A 25% Jump In Salary In 1 Year
The post 2022 MBA Class Profiles & Employment Reports appeared first on Poets&Quants.