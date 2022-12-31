2022 MBA Class Profiles & Employment Reports

Yale SOM Students

Who really gets into this school?

It’s the question on every applicant’s mind. Once they answer it, they are positioned to tackle even bigger questions…

Are my classmates like me?

Will they make me better when they’re peers?

Could this network provide opportunities and expertise after I graduate?

And then there is the question every applicant asks…

Am I good enough to earn a spot at this business school?

The answer depends on the candidate. That’s why Poets&Quants provides a series of stories to guide applicants towards MBA programs that align with their passions and goals. Want to get to know promising first-years at your target schools? Each year, P&Q profiles 12 students at 40 of the top MBA programs – including in-depth Q&As with top school administrators. Wondering about the GMAT scores and backgrounds of potential classmates? P&Q publishes an in-depth analysis of the class profiles of nearly two dozen MBA programs. Curious about pay and placement after graduation? P&Q published 20 stories detailing the numbers for Class of 2022 graduates – with more coming in January and February.

If you have questions, we have the resources to help you find answers. Here is our analysis of business school inputs and outputs – along with peeks inside the cultures, differentiators, and students at your favorite programs.

MEET THE CLASS

Meet The MBA Class Of 2024: Influencers & Innovators

Meet The Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Carnegie Mellon Tepper’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Cornell Johnson’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Harvard Business School’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet The HEC Paris MBA Class Of 2024

Meet The Indian Institute Of Management Ahmedabad MBA Class Of 2023

Meet IIM Bangalore’s EPGP Class Of 2023

Meet The Indian Institute Of Management Calcutta MBAEx Class Of 2023

Meet IIM Lucknow’s IPMX Class Of 2023

Meet IMD Business School’s MBA Class Of 2022

Meet Ivey’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet London Business School’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet MIT Sloan School of Management’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet NYU Stern’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet UNC Kenan-Flagler’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet The UC Riverside School Of Business MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Rochester Simon’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet The Wharton School’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Yale SOM’s MBA Class Of 2024

Meet Chicago Booth’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Columbia Business School’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Dartmouth Tuck’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Emory Goizueta’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Georgia Tech Scheller’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet The HEC Paris MBA Class Of 2023

Meet IESE’s MBA Class of 2023

Meet INSEAD’s MBA Class Of 2022

Meet Minnesota Carlson School’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Notre Dame Mendoza’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Oxford Saïd’s MBA Class Of 2022

Meet The Rice Jones MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Stanford GSB’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Toronto Rotman’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet UCLA Anderson’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet USC Marshall’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet The UC Riverside School Of Business MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Virginia Darden’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Washington Foster’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet Washington Olin’s MBA Class Of 2023

Meet McKinsey’s MBA Class of 2021

ADMISSIONS

Wharton’s Class Of 2024 Profile: MBA Apps Plunge, But Gender Parity & GMATs Hold Steady

Stanford MBA Class Of 2024: Apps Down 16.5%, But Program Gets More Diverse

Harvard Business School MBA Class Profile: Apps Down 15%, But HBS Again Enrolls Largest-Ever Class

MBA Class Of 2024: Full Speed Ahead For Chicago Booth Despite App Decline

Columbia Is Latest U.S. B-School To Report Drop In MBA Applications

Kellogg MBA Class Of 2024 Profile: GPA, GMAT & Internationals All Up

Apps Down & Admits Up In NYU Stern’s MBA Class Of 2024

MBA Class of 2024: Yale SOM Gets A Lot More Diverse

Early Returns: UCLA and Cornell Release MBA Class Of 2024 Profiles

Digging Deeper: Behind Cornell’s Incredible 20% Jump In MBA Apps

Berkeley Haas MBA Class Of 2024 Profile: Big Class Size Drop, Big Gains For Women

Dartmouth Tuck’s MBA Class Of 2024: Another Record GMAT

Michigan Ross Weathers MBA App Decline With Solid GMAT, GRE, GPA Numbers

INSEAD To Welcome Lower GMAT Scores

Duke Fuqua’s MBA Class Of 2024: Domestic Apps Decline, But Internationals Fill The Gap

Georgetown McDonough Class Profile Shows Fewer Apps, More Foreign Students

2022 Darden MBAs Get 21% Jump In Median Salary Over Previous Class

Wow! A 16-Point Jump In GMAT Average For USC Marshall’s New MBA Class

Digging Deeper: More About USC Marshall’s Tremendous Class GMAT Score

Texas-Austin MBA Class Of 2024: McCombs Gets More Selective & International

UNC Kenan-Flagler Reports An Increase In MBA Applications

MBA Class Of 2024: Apps To MIT Sloan Down By A Quarter

MBA PAY

Wharton 2022 MBA Jobs Report: Median Salary Jumps 12.9% To $175K

Harvard 2022 Jobs Data: MBA Median Salary & Total Compensation Explode

Kellogg 2022 MBA Jobs Report: Median Salary Jumps 10% To $165K

2022 MBA Jobs: Finance Powers 10% Pay Bump At Chicago Booth

Yale SOM MBAs Report 12.5% Jump In Median Pay In 2022

Berkeley Haas 2022 Jobs Report: Median Salary Climbs 4%

NYU Stern MBAs Shattered School Pay Records In 2022

Big Numbers In MIT’s Jobs Report: MBA Median Salary Up 10% To $165K, Total Comp Now Over $200K

Digging Deeper: More About Berkeley Haas’ Strong Jobs Report

2022 MBA Jobs: Tepper Reports New Placement & Salary Records

Columbia Closes Out 2022 By Reporting Record MBA Compensation: Over $200K

Dartmouth Tuck Is The Latest U.S. B-School To Set An MBA Salary Record In 2022

Beyond The Numbers: Interview With Tuck’s Career Services Director

Duke 2022 Jobs Report: Record Salaries & Acceptances For Fuqua MBAs

Georgetown McDonough Reports Record MBA Salaries

Vanderbilt Owen Produces Record For Base Salary At This Top-25 MBA Program

98% Employment For MBAs For Emory Goizueta

Notre Dame Reports Record Outcomes For 2022 MBA Class

Nearly 100% Of MBAs From Michigan Ross Found Jobs In 2022

Johns Hopkins MBAs Saw A 25% Jump In Salary In 1 Year

