2022 Mecum Monterey Auction Pulls $52.1 Million And Record Attendance

297 collector cars changed hands during Mecum’s August 18th-20th auction.

With the total results of all auction houses breaking records for the 2022 Monterey Car Week, it’s no surprise that Mecum’s Monterey Daytime Auction had a heavy contribution to that tally. With record attendance from eager crowds filling up the fairways at Del Monte Golf Course each day, the three-day auction was an absolute success, signaling continued strength in the collector car market.

Overall sales at the three-day event totaled up to over $52.1 million with 297 vehicles changing hands. Five cars sold for more $2 million alone, and 12 of the group selling for seven-figure bids.

The Ferrari Prototype Collection featured cars that would push the final figure so high. Two of Ferrari Prototypes were in the top 10 cars sold, and the whole collection of four cars pulling in $5.47 million. The number two seller is The Final Duesenberg Show Car, a prewar classic, that pulled a $2.7 million price. This was the last Duesenberg to be publicly displayed on the show car circuit.

Some of the other top sellers included a special edition 2014 Bugatti Veyron, which sold for $2.64 million., and a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sold for $1.7 million, putting it in the fifth spot.

The complete top 10 collector car sales at the Mecum Monterey 2022 auction include:



1. 1958 Ferrari 250 GT 'Tour De France' Alloy Berlinetta (Lot S57) at $2,860,000

2. 1936 Duesenberg Model J Rollston Convertible Berline (Lot S37) at $2,695,000

3. 2014 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse Jean-Pierre Wimille Legend Edition (Lot S50) at $2,640,000

4. 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype PS1 (Lot S33) at $2,500,000

5. 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot S62) at $1,705,000

6. 2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype MP1 (Lot S34) at $1,595,000

7. 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot S49) at $1,485,000

8. 1931 Marmon Sixteen Convertible Coupe (Lot S64) at $1,182,500

9. 1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible (Lot F60) at $1,100,000

10. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 (Lot S58) at $1,072,500

