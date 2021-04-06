2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class gets updated styling

Joel Stocksdale
With the car approaching its third model year, the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is getting a mild refresh. That is, a very mild refresh. The changes are essentially cosmetic only including some body trim changes and new colors and wheels.

The biggest change is that all CLS-Class models receive the AMG Line body kit. That includes more aggressive-looking front and rear bumpers based on that of the more powerful Mercedes-AMG variants, plus a set of a side skirts. Additionally, the grille features a new grille studded with little three-pointed stars. No one will mistake your CLS for anything but a Mercedes. Buyers can choose from two new 19-inch wheel designs, a couple new 20-inch wheel colors and several new colors including the regularly available blue hue shown above, and several new custom-order Manufaktur colors.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

The interior is updated with the new capacitive touch steering wheel. The buttons rely on touch, and the wheel can now detect that the driver's hands are on the wheel without the need for turning force to be applied. Several new leather color combinations have been added across standard options and two-tone special-order Manufaktur options. A couple new wood colors are available, too, including the gloss gray wood shown above.

Otherwise, the Mercedes CLS-Class appears to be unchanged, at least with the CLS 450 revealed so far. It has the same turbocharged, mild-hybrid 3.0-liter straight-six making 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It's still mated to a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. It's possible the AMG models will have some additional changes, but they haven't been detailed yet. Pricing isn't available at the moment, but should be announced closer to the car's on-sale timing of early 2022.

