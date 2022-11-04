2022 midterms: Mailing absentee ballots in Georgia

Ahead of Election Day, voters who are unable to make it to the polls are sending in absentee ballots. County election offices in Georgia, which has emerged in recent cycles as a national battleground state, have already received over 118,000 absentee ballots as of Oct. 27.

A reader in Georgia asked USA TODAY whether absentee ballot postage is paid.

All voters who send their absentee ballots through the mail must secure postage to the envelope, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's guide for registered voters. The guide says that ballots received after polls close on Election Day won't be counted.

The U.S. Postal Service will still deliver ballots with insufficient postage, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But the Post Office will typically charge local election offices for the postage due in those cases.

USA TODAY is monitoring key races in Georgia, including the gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican Herschel Walker.

