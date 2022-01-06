Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget
Lisa Stardust
·11 min read
The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.
These are the important astrological dates in 2022: The year commences during Venus retrograde in Capricorn. The planet of money will begin to function normally on January 29 and heighten our cash flow. The first Venus Star Point of 2022 — when the Sun, Earth, and Venus align in the sky — occurs on January 8 in Capricorn. The second one occurs on October 22 in Libra. During these times, we can expect a financial boost to come our way.
Mercury retrograde occurs four times in 2022: from January 14 to February 3 in Aquarius and Capricorn, from May 10 to June 3 in Gemini and Taurus, from September 9 to October 2 in Libra and Virgo, and from December 29 to January 18, 2023 in Capricorn. It’s advisable to keep receipts on large purchases made during this time, as we may be inclined towards impulse buys — which we will later regret. Make sure that there is a flexible return policy, as we may change our minds after the retrograde is over.
The North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on January 18, bringing the South Node into Scorpio. As a result, we’ll adopt the motto of working smarter for more money, not harder for the same amount of cash. Also notable: Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on July 31, giving us a big surprise (ie: stimulus check) in investments. This may be a good day to watch the stock market and the value of cryptocurrency closely.
There are also four eclipses in 2022 to be aware of: the solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16, the solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, and the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. These eclipses are strengthening our bank accounts — if we make sound judgements in how we spend and save.
Venus and Mars will connect two times in 2022: February 12 on Capricorn and on March 12 in Aquarius. This will boost the nodal and energy of the year, by making us want to be ballers and mindful of our spending. Meanwhile, expansive Jupiter and elusive Neptune link up in Pisces on April 12, making us cautious of who we loan money to and what we purchase. Later in the month, Mars’s retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023 in Gemini allows us to analyze our money habits.
Jupiter’s movements have a significant effect on our spending. The planet of prosperity enters Aries from May 10 to October 28; re-enters Pisces from October 28 to December 20; then moves back into Aries from December 20 until May 16, 2023. When Jupiter is in Pisces, we’ll feel generous and will give freely to those in need. When the planet is in Aries, our spending will be impulsive and fast.
Ready to celebrate new possibilities for 2022? It’s promising to be a happy year. There's an air of optimism ahead, thanks to Jupiter's recent transit into Pisces. The Planet of Expansion moved into intuitive Pisces as of December 28, blessing us with loads of luck and romance for 2022.
