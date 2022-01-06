Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget



The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.



These are the important astrological dates in 2022: The year commences during Venus retrograde in Capricorn. The planet of money will begin to function normally on January 29 and heighten our cash flow. The first Venus Star Point of 2022 — when the Sun, Earth, and Venus align in the sky — occurs on January 8 in Capricorn. The second one occurs on October 22 in Libra. During these times, we can expect a financial boost to come our way.



Mercury retrograde occurs four times in 2022: from January 14 to February 3 in Aquarius and Capricorn, from May 10 to June 3 in Gemini and Taurus, from September 9 to October 2 in Libra and Virgo, and from December 29 to January 18, 2023 in Capricorn. It’s advisable to keep receipts on large purchases made during this time, as we may be inclined towards impulse buys — which we will later regret. Make sure that there is a flexible return policy, as we may change our minds after the retrograde is over.



The North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on January 18, bringing the South Node into Scorpio. As a result, we’ll adopt the motto of working smarter for more money, not harder for the same amount of cash. Also notable: Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus on July 31, giving us a big surprise (ie: stimulus check) in investments. This may be a good day to watch the stock market and the value of cryptocurrency closely.



There are also four eclipses in 2022 to be aware of: the solar eclipse in Taurus on April 30, the lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16, the solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, and the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. These eclipses are strengthening our bank accounts — if we make sound judgements in how we spend and save.



Venus and Mars will connect two times in 2022: February 12 on Capricorn and on March 12 in Aquarius. This will boost the nodal and energy of the year, by making us want to be ballers and mindful of our spending. Meanwhile, expansive Jupiter and elusive Neptune link up in Pisces on April 12, making us cautious of who we loan money to and what we purchase. Later in the month, Mars’s retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023 in Gemini allows us to analyze our money habits.



Jupiter’s movements have a significant effect on our spending. The planet of prosperity enters Aries from May 10 to October 28; re-enters Pisces from October 28 to December 20; then moves back into Aries from December 20 until May 16, 2023. When Jupiter is in Pisces, we’ll feel generous and will give freely to those in need. When the planet is in Aries, our spending will be impulsive and fast.



Ready to celebrate new possibilities for 2022? It’s promising to be a happy year. There's an air of optimism ahead, thanks to Jupiter's recent transit into Pisces. The Planet of Expansion moved into intuitive Pisces as of December 28, blessing us with loads of luck and romance for 2022.

Aries This is your year to win big, Aries! When the North Node of Destiny enters Taurus on January 18, you’ll begin to feel abundance all around you. The financial planning that you’ve done in 2021 begins to pay off during the Venus and Mars connection that occurs on March 12 in Aquarius, and April 30’s solar eclipse and November 8’s lunar eclipse in Taurus set the stage for major paybacks on all the hard work you’ve put into your magnificent career. In other words, the raise you’ve been waiting for is on its way. Additionally, an unexpected windfall is heading toward you during Uranus’s electric alignment with the North Node of Destiny in Taurus. Enjoy the wealth of your labor!

Taurus Be forewarned that an acquaintance may ask for a loan during April 12’s Jupiter and Neptune alignment. Even though you want to do right and help them out, you shouldn’t put yourself in a financial jam. Doing so will leave your bank account dwindling during Mercury’s backspin from May 10 to June 3. Plus, it will sour your relationship with them during May 16’s lunar eclipse and October 25’s solar eclipse in Scorpio. If you’re going to lend the cash, do so with your eyes wide open. The odds of them paying you back are slim to none, and if they do, then it won’t be in a timely manner. Keeping boundaries and not sharing your wealth may be the best thing to do in 2022, to ensure you don’t suffer monetary losses during Mars retrograde from October 30 until January 12, 2023.

Gemini 2022 kicks off with Venus and Mercury retrograde bringing all of your past debts to the forefront of your punch list. Taking care of outstanding bills during January 8’s Venus Star Point and February 12’s Venus-Mars connection will lead you towards a better financial place as the year progresses. The caveat is that you will want to take an impetuous risk on a “get rich quick” plan that a friend tells you about during October 22’s Venus Star Point. Don’t make any moves or sign any paperwork until a third party looks over the contracts and assures you that the deal is good. If not, you may find yourself regretting your decisions while both Mars and Mercury are retrograde late this year and into early-2023.

Cancer The odds of you ever allowing yourself to be in a financial pitfall are slim, due to the fact that you have a security blanket in place at all times. The eclipses of 2022 make you wary of tucking your cash away in an investment opportunity, and you’ll hold on to your money especially tightly during May 16’s lunar eclipse and the October 25’s solar eclipse in Scorpio. Even so, your tender heart will be swayed to give a portion of your earnings to a charity or cause that you believe in during April 30’s solar eclipse and the lunar eclipse on November 8 in Taurus. Giving back will bring joy to your soul and allow you to feel as though your money was well spent.

Leo Let’s be real, Leo: You like to live the good life and flaunt your wealth. 2022 won’t break your bank, but that’s only if you curb your ferocious appetite to spend. The Jupiter and Neptune alignment on April 12 may bring tears to your eyes when you look at your bank account balance. This won’t be easy to overcome, unless you are willing to forgo your prideful ways and ask family and friends for help or advice in navigating your turbulent financial situation. By the time July 31 arrives, you’ll find that coupon clipping and shopping sales are paying off. You can maintain excellent financial status — but you’ll have to forgo dining out on lavish meals and purchasing designer duds during Mercury’s moonwalk from September 9 to October 2.

Virgo When Venus and Mars connect on February 12 and March 12, it’s time to gain perspective on long-term investment plans (you’ll be caught between dedicating your savings to a 401(k) or an IRA account, or investing in bitcoin) that work for you. Ask around to get an understanding about the right way to heighten your assets with minimal risk. You may find that the stock market is an ideal way to raise your capital. Don’t be spendthrift and do your research. In true form, it’s best to save your money for a rainy day and not make impulsive purchases. However, if there is something that you can’t live without and must have, then October 22’s Venus Star Point in Libra is a good time to treat yourself.

Libra You may be in a financial pickle until Venus’s backspin ends on January 29. As the year progresses, though, you’ll notice that February 12 and March 12 (when Venus and Mars align in Capricorn and Aquarius) add more bang to your wallet. As long as you focus on saving during the May 16 lunar eclipse and the October 25’s solar eclipse in Scorpio, then you’ll be able to work smarter, not harder throughout the year. Invest in yourself when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny align in Taurus on July 31 and during October 22’s Venus Star Point that aligns with your Sun, and you’ll wind up feeling flush.

Scorpio The Jupiter and Neptune connection in Pisces that occurs on April 12 may heighten the fears that you have in playing the stock market. If you lean into your keen intuitive side and hedge your bets on companies and stocks that feel right, then you’ll be able to win big. Trust your gut from the start of the year to May 10 and October 28 to December 20, when Jupiter retrograde is in Pisces. Also worth noting: Mercury’s moonwalk from May 10 to June 3 gives you the chance to consolidate bills and loans. You’ll agree to a better payment plan with the company that you’re indebted to during Mars retrograde, which occurs from October 30 to January 12, 2023. Until the end of the retrograde, however, it’s best to put the credit cards away.

Sagittarius Although Venus and Mercury will both be retrograde in the house of financial affairs early in 2022, the Venus Star Point on January 8 will bring extra cash your way. Don’t let this forecast stress you out, Sag! The rest of the year is anything but doom and gloom for your bank account. When Jupiter moves into Aries on May 10 through October 28 and then again from December 20 to May 16, 2023, you’ll be making it rain. But consider slowing down the spending during Mercury retrograde from December 29 to January 18, 2023. Translation: Don’t have an over the top New Year’s Eve party next year.

Capricorn 2022 kicks off with Venus and Mercury retrograde aligning with your Sun; Mercury Rx also aspects the financial sector of your chart — as a result, the first few weeks of the year aren’t a great time for boosting cash flow, barring one brief sweet spot on January 8, during the Venus Star Point. The exciting news is that the North Node of Destiny moves into Taurus on January 18, which will make you consider leveling up your bank account with investments. You’ll receive an unexpected dividend check (one that promises happiness and joy) on July 31, when Uranus and the North Node of Destiny connect in Taurus, which will heighten and elevate your financial standing throughout the rest of the year.

Aquarius The relationship you have with money is ever changing, Aquarius. 2021 made you cynical of the material world, while 2022 brings you back into the domain that you tried to escape. The lovely Jupiter and Neptune conjunction on April 12 in Pisces urges you to expand and broaden your wealth, and may motivate you to treat yourself to a few new items that you’ve had your eye on. As long as you don’t buy expensive things that aren’t useful, then you’ll be able to thrive financially during Mercury’s planetary moonwalk, which lasts from September 9 to October 2 in Libra and Virgo. Keeping that in mind, Mars’s backspin from October 30 to January 12, 2023 in Gemini is definitely a time to chill on investments and overspending on holiday gifting.

Pisces Jupiter will be galvanizing your Sun for the majority of 2022, adding expansion to your cash flow. February 12 gives you the fortitude to align and invest your money with others, due to the planetary connection between Venus and Mars in Capricorn. A month later, on March 12, these planets link up again in Aquarius. Discuss future investments with a trusted friend, advisor, or family member that you’re longing to act on. When your planetary ruler, Jupiter, moves into Aries from May 10 to October 28, then again from December 20 to May 16, 2023, you’ll be ready to take calculated gambles and win big through your investments. Just chill on risky ventures during Mars retrograde from October 30 to January 12, 2023 to ensure your bank account stays golden.

