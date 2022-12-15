2022 Most Disappointing Car Reveal: Dodge Banshee

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But the automotive media told us to love this contraption…

Back in the middle of August Dodge finally revealed it’s so-called “electric muscle car.” Enthusiasts had been told for months the upcoming vehicle would revolutionize the muscle car segment, ensuring it would continue on as ICE engines would supposedly disappear in a few short years. Expectations for this future Dodge model were high and ultimately the reveal of the Daytona SRT Banshee was incredibly disappointing.

Yes, it was so bad we would definitely call it the most disappointing car reveal of 2022. It all started with Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis using all kinds of cliché language about Dodge being “a tattoo on the industry” and how the brand stands for everything rebellious. That kind of lead-up was unintentionally ironic since the very creation of an all-electric car was an act of compliance.

As for the concept car itself, at first glance it doesn’t look bad at all. In fact, one can easily pick out some DNA from Chargers of old. The thing is sleek yet muscular, easily identifiable as a Dodge. However, closer inspection reveals the ridiculous front wing and other odd details. Once you see those you can’t unsee them, ruining what could’ve been a beautiful aesthetic.

The Banshee logo was leaked in advance of the reveal and we honestly thought it was a fake. After all, it’s so laughably ugly we believed there was no way Dodge would’ve green-lit it.

Looks are one thing, but performance is something else. Sadly, Kuniskis provided zero specs for this concept electric muscle car. Sure, we got to see it drive a few miles per hour in a weird loop during the reveal as some electronic “exhaust note” which sounded worse than a kid playing with a keyboard as Kuniskis tried convincing us nobody would miss the rumble of a V8 or the whine of a supercharger. That alone was enough to make a grown man cry.

One thing seems blatantly obvious from the reveal: the Dodge Daytona SRT Banshee isn’t anywhere near ready for market. No launch date or timeline was provided at the reveal. The fact they had to show the concept could move under its own power actually makes us more suspicious it could indeed be vaporware. Maybe it isn’t, but the reveal was so bizarrely disappointing it might make the Tesla’s Cybertruck reveal look wonderful. It seems the good times with Dodge are coming to a close as electrification mandates and constantly increasing fuel economy/pollution standards choke out the use of Hemi V8s.

