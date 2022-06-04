NBA Finals Game 2 preview: What adjustments will Warriors make vs. Celtics?

The Daily Beast

ParamountThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:A very gay movie.An even gayer movie!A very gay video.An even gayer video!The gayest of them all. (Happy Pride Month!)Actually, Top Gun: Maverick Is the Gayest Thing This WeekLast weekend, I made a gay pilgrimage of my own. I took my sad little self to the nearby Alamo Draf