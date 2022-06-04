NBA Finals Game 2 preview: What adjustments will Warriors make vs. Celtics?

SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt breaks down how the Warriors can bounce back in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after the Celtics won the opener.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories