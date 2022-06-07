2022 NBA Finals: Who has the edge between Warriors and Celtics in Game 3?
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt breaks down what Golden State did to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals and the adjustments Boston needs to make in Game 3.
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt breaks down what Golden State did to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals and the adjustments Boston needs to make in Game 3.
Jordan Poole showcased his confidence with his reaction to his incredible half-court shot.
The Warriors and Celtics are getting healthier to start the 2022 NBA Finals. Heres a look at which players are hurt and when they can be expected to return.
They aren’t the vintage Warriors, but they know themselves and dynamics as well as any of their other title teams.
DeForest Buckner was encouraged by a moment of leadership from Matt Ryan.
Boston is -35 in the third quarter through Games 1 and 2.
Reducing the penalty for technical fouls might help prevent the officiating of playoff games from being the conversation.
One waterspout was seen off the coast near Marineland in Flagler County and another was reported near Ormond Beach.
Winning the five-figure jackpot meant beating odds of 1-in-913,129.
The Kings' need for change reportedly could come sooner than expected.
HS2 scaled back further as £3bn link to Scotland quietly culled Glasgow Rangers, JD Sports and Elite found guilty of price fixing FTSE 100 dips 0.3pc as growth worries return Ben Wright: Britain's car industry is in an existential crisis – but don't blame Brexit Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Failing infrastructure led the city to use ARPA monies to implement plans to create concrete jungle into an urban park.
If you didn’t know better, you would think Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra already has the answer. But as the Heat have learned over these past two seasons, assumptions are a tangled web with Victor Oladipo. As the team headed into its offseason, Spoelstra noted, “You’re going to see a totally different Vic next year by the time he gets to training camp.” Granted, Spoelstra did not say whose ...
Marcus Smart had an intriguing comparison for his mindset of facing the Warriors.
With the help of Dapper Dans, Christy Graham was able to save a dog that was in desperate need of care and found it a new home.
Draymond Green had a bit of fun at Klay Thompson's expense when he heard his teammates' secret to getting out of a slump.
The NBA Commissioner is excited that the Warriors are back on the biggest stage.
It sounds like Gary Payton II will make his return to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Los Angeles Angels fired third-year manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday following 12 straight losses.
The mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) might be further dampened by the rise in prices for the metals -- such as lithium, cobalt and nickel -- used in EV batteries. Discover: Top 10 Richest...
Less than a month after her campaign denied she was leaving the Florida gubernatorial race, Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo is announcing plans to run for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.