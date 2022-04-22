NBA playoffs: Breakout stars from the first round

Yahoo Sports Videos

The 76ers took their first lead of Game 3 in overtime, pulling off a win over the Raptors thanks to a Joel Embiid 3-pointer with under one second to play and giving Philadelphia a 3-0 series lead over Toronto. In Boston, the Celtics overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Nets, extending their series lead to 2-0… but Brooklyn could get a boost right in the knick of time as Ben Simmons’ return is reportedly imminent. Star receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly wants out of San Francisco, but wouldn’t specify the driving force behind his trade request. Rush host Jared Quay takes his best guess as to why Samuel wants to ditch the 49ers.