NBA playoffs: Can the Bucks beat the Celtics without Khris Middleton?

SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt discusses Khris Middleton's injury and how the Bucks can overcome the Celtics without the All-Star forward.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories