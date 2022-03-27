2022 NCAA Tournament: North Carolina advances to the Final Four
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down how the North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down how the North Carolina Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four.
In a matchup between two blue bloods who have combined for 17 national titles and 39 Final Fours, North Carolina edged UCLA to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Wildcats are heading to their third Final Four in the last six NCAA tournaments.
True-crime podcasters-turned-prime suspects Oliver, Charles and Mabel are the talk of the town in Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Disney-owned Hulu dropped the first footage from OMITB‘s highly anticipated return during ABC’s telecast of the 2022 Academy Awards. The amateur sleuths have been warned not to speak out about their suspected role in […]
Recent White House warnings urging the private sector to shore up its cyber defenses have experts questioning why U.S. officials haven’t already defined what constitutes cyberwarfare.
The Colts are reportedly among the teams with interest in JMU QB Cole Johnson.
Michigan women's basketball star Naz Hillmon is not only the most accomplished player in program history, but has been a leader since Day 1 at U-M.
Highlights of this day in history: An accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant; Former President Dwight Eisenhower dies; The Spanish Civil War ends; Maria von Trapp of 'Sound of Music' fame dies; Singer Reba McEntire is born. (March 28)
What looked like an amazing save for Northeastern's Devon Levi turned into the winning goal in Western Michigan hockey's 2-1 NCAA tournament victory.
Question: We see from various sources that immigrants, legal and illegal, get Social Security benefits....Is that true?
The gifts are valued at more than $140,000 combined.
The underdog Saint Peter's University basketball squad ended its unprecedented March Madness run Sunday afternoon with a loss to the University of North Carolina. The Peacocks were aiming to do what no 15th-seeded team has done before -- make it to the Final Four of the men's NCAA Tournament. Saint Peter's was the first 15th-seeded team ever to make the Elite Eight in the annual tournament's 83-year history.
Donald Glover has hired Malia Obama as a writer on his forthcoming show reportedly about a "Beyonce-type" character, Vanity Fair reports.Glover, also known as the rapper Childish Gambino, told the outlet he's enlisted the eldest Obama daughter's help for an Amazon television series potentially titled "Hive.""She's just like, an amazingly talented person," Glover said of the 23-year-old former first daughter and Harvard graduate. "She's really...
Get ready for new seasons of "Russian Doll," "Selling Sunset," "Grace & Frankie," and "Ozark," among others.
'I absolutely loved leading these guys,' says Minutemen captain Bobby Trivigno, a Hobey Baker Award finalist
Ross Chastain falls from the front after Landon Cassill makes contact with his rear bumper during the restart at Lap 41 in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of The Americas.
College basketball blue-bloods Villanova and Duke are slated to head to the Final Four in New Orleans after Elite Eight wins on Saturday.
The three-time Oscar nominee may have her first win for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker.
Hubert Davis’ first season leading the North Carolina Tar Heels could end in the Final Four. If Carolina can get past the Peacocks, it would face Duke for a third time this season.
A man who confessed to killing two women who were alive and unhurt was later arrested for burglary and stalking after breaking into one of the women’s homes.
Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to prison terms Friday for their role in a human smuggling operation uncovered last year, federal prosecutors said.