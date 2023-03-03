2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to 10 years in Belarus prison

One of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after a Belarusian court found him guilty of financing actions violating public order and smuggling.

Ales Bialiatski, one of Belarus’ top human rights advocates, is the founder and chairman of the Viasna Human Rights Center, a nonprofit that focuses on providing financial aid and legal assistance to political prisoners and their families.

The 60-year-old pro-democracy activist was arrested in July 2021 after massive protests engulfed the country following the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020.

Three other people arrested with Bialiatski also received lengthy sentences. Valentin Stefanovych, Bialiatski’s deputy and a vice president of the International Federation of Human Rights, received a nine-year sentence. Uladzimir Labkovich, a lawyer with Viasna, got seven years. Human rights defender Dmitriy Solovyov, who was not present in court, was sentenced to eight years in absentia.

Bialiatski, Stefanovic, and Labkovic were initially detained and held in custody for 14 months on “false charges of ‘tax evasion,’” according to Viasna.

The charges were later upgraded to “smuggling by an organized group” and “financing of group actions that grossly violate public order,” the group noted.

During the sentencing at the Lenin District Court of Minsk, the three men had their hands handcuffed behind their backs, Viasna reported.

Bialiatski’s sentence was two years shorter than what Belarusian prosecutor Aliaksandr Karol had requested.

The case represents “the epitome of lawlessness by the Belarusian authorities,” Pavel Sapelka, acting member of the Viasna board, said in a statement on Thursday.

The government of Lukashenko, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has waged an “unprecedented crackdown against civil society following peaceful countrywide protests in spring and summer 2020,” according to Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2022.

Story continues

More than 35,000 people have been arbitrarily detained, the United Nations Human Rights Council said in July 2021.

“Bialiatski has long advocated for fundamental human rights, democracy and freeing the political prisoners in Belarusian jails,” the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize shared Friday after the verdict, adding a quote from Bialiatski’s Nobel Peace Prize lecture, from Dec. 10, 2022.

“It just so happens that people who value freedom the most are often deprived of it,” he said.