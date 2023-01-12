2022 numbers: Crime up overall; some violent crimes trend down, CMPD says

While violent crime in Charlotte is happening less often, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said overall, crime numbers went up last year.

CMPD shared the information in its annual news conference about crime statistics.

According to the department, in 2022, the number of aggravated assaults and residential burglaries dropped. However, homicides, commercial burglaries, and vehicle thefts went up significantly.

