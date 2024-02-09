2022 OCPD involved shooting case results in guilty verdict

Feb. 9—A jury found a woman guilty Friday in relation to a fatal 2022 officer involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Jennifer Gerner, 50, was convicted with Murder in the Second Degree and Harboring a Fugitive in regards to an incident that led to exchanged gunfire between Oklahoma City police officers and 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The verdict was heard at the end of a jury trial overseen by District Judge Michael Tupper.

On Nov. 15, 2022, officers arrived at 14000 Iron Road after receiving a tip from a Pottawattamie County deputy about sighting Johnson going into a travel trailer at the address and that he had an out of state burglary warrant.

Bodycam footage from three of the officers involved, Sgt. Cody Rogers, Ofc. David Mauk and Ofc. Elisa McCoy, shows law enforcement attempting to make initial contact with Johnson through the public address(PA) system on their vehicles.

Officers then came in contact with Gerner first, instead of Johnson, who opened the gate to the property and gave consent for law enforcement to search her property and the trailer located on it.

In the video, Gerner is seen being placed in a police vehicle and telling officers that no one else is in the trailer besides her and a man named Paul McDonald, who also exited the residence after police initially called out.

While the officers were searching the trailer, one of them lifted a mattress that covered a storage area where they found Johnson hiding underneath with a pistol, who then began firing at the officers.

Officers returned fire back while struggling to back out of the tight-spaced camper. Officer Mauk was the only one who sustained any injuries during the exchange with shrapnel wounds to the face.

According to testimony given by members of the police department's tactical team, the unit later arrived on the scene and attempted to contact Johnson but were unsuccessful. When they eventually entered the trailer they found Johnson deceased.

In closing arguments, state prosecutors argued that Gerner "allowed officers to go into the fifth wheel trailer that she knew concealed an armed individual."

They added that Gerner had helped Johnson hide himself under the bed.

The Defense Council rebutted this in their closing argument by saying it should be "Officer 101" to assume any individual is armed and officers should have been more tactically diligent in their search.

Gerner faces 10 years for Murder in the Second Degree and five years for Harboring a Fugitive. She will be formally sentenced in a hearing set for April 12 at 3:30 p.m. in Judge Tupper's chambers located inside the Cleveland County Courthouse, 200 S. Peters Ave.