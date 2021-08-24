The 2022 Porsche Taycan Looks Resplendent In Rubystone

Photo credit: Porsche

With the summer winding down, Porsche have just announced a host of updates slated to hit the Taycan lineup for the 2022 model year. While the automaker has continued to refine the electric sports car battery technology and user interface, perhaps the most exciting changes is coming to the color palette. That's because Porsche will now offer a smattering of fan favorite hues from the Nineties on the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models via its Paint to Sample and new Paint to Sample Plus programs.

According to Porsche, Taycan customers will now have the opportunity to spec an additional 65 colors via the PTS catalogue for 2022, including highlights such as

Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystone, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic. Considering how popular these colors have become in the world of 911s, the automaker should find no shortage in customer interest. That especially true if all the hues look as good as the Rubystone example the automaker has just unveiled. If the standard PTS program can't provide you with the level of exclusivity you desire however, Porsche says the PTS Plus program will provide near unlimited freedom in the paint booth.

Beyond the exciting paint options, Porsche have also upgraded some of the technology that underpins the Taycan for 2022. The Taycan's Turbo Charging Planner system has been improved, and can now heat the battery to a higher temperature than before. This not only allows fast charging to take place at a higher battery percentage, but it also increases the speed at which the car charges. Furthermore, the automaker has also found ways to utilize more of the excess heat produced by the electrical components.

Customers with Android phones will also now be able to utilize Android Auto functions through the Taycan's USB-C port, including some Google Assistant voice command features. The automaker has also rolled out a new Remote Park Assist option, which allows owners to park their Taycan without being behind the wheel. This system utilizes the car's ultrasonic sensors and camera systems to find an appropriate spot, before the driver can exit the vehicle and control the parking maneuver from their smartphone.

Porsche hasn't specified when the 2022 model year Taycan will go on sale, though we know it should be before year's end. That's exciting, as we won't have to wait too long before bright pink electric wagons start mobbing around.



