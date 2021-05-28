2022 Ram 1500's G/T package reportedly includes Mopar goodies

Ram will fill the gap between the Hellcat-powered, 702-horsepower TRX and the rest of the 1500 range with an option package called G/T, according to a recent report. It will allegedly make its debut for the 2022 model year.

Enthusiast website Mopar Insiders learned from unnamed sources that the G/T package will be available on the Sport, Rebel, and Laramie models. While it won't send shivers down the TRX's spine, it will add a cold-air intake system from the Mopar catalog, a 3.92 rear axle, and a specific exhaust system. G/T-only exterior decals and what Ram refers to as a Sport Performance Hood (likely one with a vent) will add a sporty touch to the design.

Inside, G/T-spec trucks will ditch the standard 1500's knee-high shift dial in favor of a TRX-like console-mounted gear selector and shift paddles. Leather on the steering wheel, a floor console, power-adjustable front bucket seats, LED footwell lighting, and package-specific trim pieces are also on the list of upgrades included in the bundle. There's a memory function to save your preferred seat, radio, and mirror settings, too. But, if you can't find a comfortable position by moving the eight-way driver's seat, you'll be able to electronically adjust the pedals as well.

What remains to be seen is how much Ram will charge to add the G/T package to a Sport, Rebel, or Laramie truck. It hasn't announced that the bundle is on its way, let alone revealed pricing information or availability. If the report is accurate, we expect that additional details about the 1500's sportier sibling will emerge in the next few months.

