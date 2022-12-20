2022 Year In Review

Steven Symes
·7 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It wasn’t a great year for the hobby…

If you feel like gearheads are getting hit with a lot of bad news lately, we can sadly confirm plenty of alarming things dominated the hobby this year. We’re not trying to be pessimistic but instead want to just tell things straight as we see them, so make sure you’re sitting down, take a deep breath, and remember next year could be better.

Watch a tuned Toyota Supra race a Dodge Hellcat here.

States Ban Gas Cars

One of the biggest news trends we saw in 2022 was states following through on pledges to ban both gas- and diesel-powered passenger cars in different ways. This had been on the horizon for a while, but Washington state jumped ahead of California, revealing in early April a ban on ICE car registrations by 2030. About two weeks later, California followed through with its ban on the sale of ICE engines by 2035.

As if that wasn’t enough, some cities in California started banning the construction of new gas stations or the addition of new pumps. Of course, those cities encouraged the addition of vehicle chargers at gas stations, all while rolling blackouts were causing headaches.

In October, New York state revealed its ICE passenger vehicle  ban set to take effect in 2035. Other states have been following suit, like Virginia which had a trigger law tied to California enacting a ban. Last count, 17 states were either following California’s lead or considering doing so.

Lest you think all automakers’ executives love this shift, some CEOs and board presidents have said some harsh things about the bans and all-in march to electrification. These include top leadership from Stellantis, Toyota, BMW, and Aston Martin.

Dodge Starts Taking A Dive

We’ve loved most of what Dodge has been doing for the past several years, especially since the Hellcat launched in 2015, but it looks like the good times are coming to a close. We’re not reveling in this fact, despite some accusing us of being Dodge haters (some of us own Dodges, so you know), but instead this fills us with a measure of sorrow. Still, we can’t deny the truth.

One of the biggest and most bizarre examples was the reveal of the concept Dodge battery-electric “muscle car” the Daytona SRT Banshee. In a way it looks good, in a way it looks horrible, but more concerning is we have zero specs and no firm timeline for a market-ready model. Also, the fake exhaust tone demonstration was laughably bad.

We knew in late 2021 rumors were flying the Hellcat would be discontinued, but there was still confusion about whether the Charger and Challenger nameplates would continue, as would the Hemi or any V8 engine. In March we received some clarification as Stellantis revealed the Hurricane inline-6 engine, declaring the twin-turbo version “delivers V8 levels of power.” That seemed to indicate the Hemi was done for. Dodge still hasn’t clarified that entirely, with executives saying contradictory things in interviews and the PR department releasing ambiguous language.

Supposedly to celebrate the end of the current-gen Charger and Challenger which apparently will see a new generation, Dodge decided to release some limited-edition “Last Call” models. They seemed more like a cash grab as they were all cosmetic packages, not introducing any crazy, new mechanical upgrades to the lineups.

The final “Last Call” model was supposed to introduce a big increase in power, but Dodge said it was delayed from its scheduled SEMA Show unveiling because of supply chain problems. Then it was revealed the problem included the unfortunate habit of the Hemi V8 blowing up, a perfect metaphor for what’s going on with Dodge these days.

Car Thefts Keep Accelerating Out Of Control

If anyone thought 2022 would see car thefts start to decrease they were unfortunately disappointed. Despite covid restrictions being blamed by some for rising crime, easing and even eliminating them didn’t cause a drop. In fact, car thieves became more violent, carjacking victims at gunpoint.

Surprisingly, the Denver metro area became a hotbed for car thefts, although cities like Detroit continued racking up solid numbers. Also, carjackers decided acting like they were interested in buying high-end cars, then taking them at gunpoint during the meetup with the owner was a good business plan.

Many media outlets completely missed the boat when it came to covering the Kia Boyz car theft trend. They claimed it was a TikTok-only phenomena when we found examples of it on every major social media platform. Basically, what started as kids in Milwaukee stealing Kias and Hyundais using a phone charger spread to other areas thanks to explicit tutorials on how to do it, all disseminated on social media.

Gas Prices Soar

Car thefts and carjackings weren’t the only things to climb steeply in 2022 with gas prices spiking as we entered the summer months. By mid-May the average cost of a gallon of gas in all 50 states was above $4.00, a first in the history of this country. Understandably, people weren’t happy as their fill-ups were budget busters. The cost of everything from groceries to food deliveries also climbed, ostensibly all because of gas prices.

For a bit there the concern was that $10.00 a gallon for gas would become reality in certain areas, especially after some stations in Washington state added an extra digit to the readout. There was controversy about why exactly that was done, but just weeks later a gas station in California started selling premium gas for $9.76 a gallon.

Perhaps with gas prices soaring so unbelievably high, that’s why a trend started with thieves driving Shelby GT500s running the tanks dry while crossing bridges. It has been truly a strange year.

Gas prices have dropped some since the summer months. At the time of writing this article, the national average is $3.31 a gallon. However, speculation abounds that come the new year we’ll see prices start climbing rapidly. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the trend.

Supply Chain Shortages Continue

One of the biggest stories of 2021 was the supply chain shortages which throttled new car production and automotive parts. The problem hasn’t been solved and in some ways became worse this year, despite some predictions of the opposite.

Russia invading Ukraine has triggered a firestorm of consequences, including hitting the microprocessor chip industry heavily. For some reason, over 70 percent of neon gas used globally was coming out of Ukraine, so the supply dried up almost overnight. Chip producers tried all kinds of tricks to make their neon last while looking for suppliers not in Ukraine.

However, both Ukraine and Russia are rich in gases and minerals used in the production of microprocessors. Thanks to sanctions against Russia and Ukraine being thrown into utter chaos, it looked like early in the year the car chip shortage would worsen.

The shortages didn’t include just microprocessor chips, with other components and raw materials becoming scarce. That meant vehicle production was slimmed down and in some cases halted. For example, Corvette production was shut down in March and May after some stoppages last year. In June GM was forced to cancel some 2021 model year orders so work on the 2022 cars could begin.

By June, the situation was getting contentious with people like Ford CEO Jim Farley and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger telling completely divergent stories about how the chip shortage would play out in the near future. Farley said the shortage would be done by the beginning of 2023 and it looks like he was dead wrong, unfortunately.

We expect shortages will be a story well into 2023.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Mecum Kissimmee Features a Stunning Late-Production BMW 507

    Tiny, powerful, and ready to race…

  • Zelenskiy visits city long in Russia's sights

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday (December 20)...Handing out medals to soldiers and thanking them for their “strength and motivation”.The key eastern city, one that Russia has long tried and failed to capture, has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.While Zelenskiy met with his troops on the ground, highlighting Russia's unsuccessful efforts there, his counterpart President Vladimir Putin was also handing out awards in a televised Kremlin ceremony to the newly installed leaders of annexed eastern Ukrainian territories.Putin's proclaimed annexations in September, condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its Western allies, were an attempt to turn the tide after a series of battlefield defeats.But fanfare and pageantry aside, Putin acknowledged on Tuesday (December 20) that the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was “extremely difficult”.Addressing Russia's security services, Putin told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work, ordering the FSB to ensure the "safety" of those living there.The comments were one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost 10 months ago is not going to plan.A senior U.S. state department official said on Tuesday that there were “conflicting” views within Russia on the next steps in Ukraine...With some seeking to launch a new counteroffensive, while others are questioning the country’s ability to carry them out. Putin's address comes the day after he made a visit to ally Belarus, that fueled fears, dismissed by the Kremlin, that the country could help Russia open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

  • How reliable is your clunker? These 3 long-lasting cars have racked up 1 million miles

    This is what dependability really looks like.

  • Kia’s 576-hp EV6 GT could teach Ford and Porsche a thing or two

    Kia’s EV6 GT is a gauntlet to the face of other brands from Chevrolet to Toyota and Volkswagen.

  • Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.

    If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.

  • Why car dealers may face a bumpy road ahead

    Car showrooms, mostly owned by independent businesses, are under pressure from all sides.

  • You Can Finally Get a 10.3-Liter V-8 in a Camaro

    GM's most ferocious crate engine can finally be had in a COPO Camaro, but your thousand-or-so horsepower car will not be street legal.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • New electric car buying incentives kick in Jan. 1, and a lot has changed. Here’s an explainer.

    The rules are evolving. That means that the best time to buy an EV depends on everything from which car you want to your current income. We break it down for you

  • 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks recalled: Here's which other cars faced new recalls last week

    Several types of vehicles are being recalled for the week of Dec. 11 through Dec. 18, including those that can increase the risk of a crash.

  • Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar

    The stunning speed machine is an homage to the brand's first modern-day model, the EB110.

  • Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVs

    When Kevin Erickson fires up his 1972 Plymouth Satellite, a faint hum replaces what is normally the sound of pistons pumping, gas coursing through the carburetor and the low thrum of the exhaust. Erickson is among a small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs across the country who are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles. Despite derision from some purists about the converted cars resembling golf carts or remote-controlled cars, electric powertrain conversions are becoming more mainstream as battery technology advances and the world turns toward cleaner energy to combat climate change.

  • Toyota's CEO isn't fully sold on electric cars — and he says a 'silent majority' is on his side

    Toyota boss Akio Toyoda thinks there's still a place for hybrids and that going all-in on EVs would be a big mistake.

  • The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Has a Ton of Power in a Compromised Package

    The Kia EV6 is a great car. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, offers as much as 310 miles of range and looks cool with its big ol’ ducktail on the back. But Kia knows it’s not enough to just be a good all-rounder in a world of high-performance electric cars. No, you’ve gotta be quick, too. Hence the introduction of Kia’s new halo electric car, the EV6 GT.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act's Most Stringent EV Credit Rules Have Been Delayed

    The initial months of 2023 could be the best time to get that electric vehicle of your dreams, Hertz is in hot water for purportedly flaking on recalls, and Tesla draws ever closer to its Mexican plant. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for December 20, 2022.

  • 2023 Toyota GR Corolla: Car and Driver 10Best

    Turbo punch, all-wheel-drive traction, and a handling balance sublime enough to turn you Finnish.

  • Keystone Collection Shows Off Super Cobra Jet Drag Pack

    Five cars you’ll never forget!We all love the classic Ford mustang, it was fast for its time, good looking, and pretty reliable for an old muscle car. However, they’ve been pretty difficult to find recently because classic car collectors are usually pretty good at interpreting the market

  • Rare 12k-Mile European Market Ferrari 328 Is Selling on Bring A Trailer At No Reserve

    Raw is this car’s middle name.

  • The Matra Djet Is the Original Mid-Engine Marvel

    Unveiled in 1962, it was the world’s first mid-engine production car. It’s also so obscure that people forget it exists, claiming the Porsche 550 Spyder instead.

  • These cars, trucks, SUVs, minivans and EVs are best buys for 2023

    For smart shoppers who like value and reliability, these are the best cars, trucks, and SUVs recommend by KBB for most buyers across a range of segments