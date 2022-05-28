2022 Rochester Top Workplaces: Complete list of all 61 winners

Here is the complete Rochester Top Workplaces list for 2022. Click on the links to learn more about each of the winning companies.

The winners were announced at a special awards ceremony held on May 25 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Large (400 or more employees in the region)

1. West Herr Automotive Group

2. St. Ann's Community

3. Blossom: Modern Home Care Solutions of Western New York

4. HCR Home Care

5. Gates Chili Central School District

6. Hilton Central School District

7. Aspen Dental

8. Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems Inc.

Mid-size (125 to 399 employees in the region)

1. First American Equipment Finance

2. Butler/Till

3. Rochester Presbyterian Home

4. Reliant Credit Union

5. HUNT Real Estate Corporation

6. Optimation Technology, Inc.

7. REDCOM Laboratories

8. Partners + Napier Inc.

9. The Bonadio Group

10. IDI Billing Solutions

11. The Strong

12. FirstLight Fiber

13. Optimax Systems Inc

14. The Summit Federal Credit Union

15. Morgan Properties

Small (35 to 124 employees in the region)

1. Alliance Advisory Group, Inc.

2. Flynn

3. Brand Networks, Inc.

4. Trusted Nurse Staffing

5. GreenSpark Solar

6. RDG+Partners

7. DeJoy, Knauf & Blood LLP

8. Omega TMM

9. Tactical Construction

10. Dermatology Associates of Rochester

11. Fasteners Direct

12. Frontier Abstract and Research Services Inc.

13. MSM, Inc.

14. Triple O

15. Davie Kaplan, CPA, P.C.

16. Monroe Plan for Medical Care

17. Logical Operations

18. Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

19. Empire Distributing

20. Open Door Mission

21. Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd.

22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc

23. ITX Corp.

24. Campus Construction Management Group

25. Lacy Katzen LLP

26. Fisher Associates, P.E., L.S., L.A., D.P.C.

27. Northwestern Mutual of Rochester, NY

28. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates

29. Allied Financial Partners

30. Brite

31. Livingston Associates

32. Villager Construction, Inc

33. Regional Distributors, Inc

34. John Betlem Heating & Cooling, Inc

35. Family First Federal Credit Union

36. Flaherty Salmin CPAs

37. Jay Advertising Inc

38. DGA Builders LLC

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Top Workplaces 2022: Complete winners list