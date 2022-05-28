2022 Rochester Top Workplaces: Complete list of all 61 winners
Here is the complete Rochester Top Workplaces list for 2022. Click on the links to learn more about each of the winning companies.
The winners were announced at a special awards ceremony held on May 25 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.
Rochester's Top Workplaces: Employers cited for diversity efforts
More: Here’s how Rochester's Top Workplaces were determined for 2022
Large (400 or more employees in the region)
3. Blossom: Modern Home Care Solutions of Western New York
5. Gates Chili Central School District
6. Hilton Central School District
7. Aspen Dental
8. Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems Inc.
Mid-size (125 to 399 employees in the region)
1. First American Equipment Finance
2. Butler/Till
3. Rochester Presbyterian Home
5. HUNT Real Estate Corporation
6. Optimation Technology, Inc.
11. The Strong
12. FirstLight Fiber
14. The Summit Federal Credit Union
Small (35 to 124 employees in the region)
1. Alliance Advisory Group, Inc.
2. Flynn
6. RDG+Partners
8. Omega TMM
10. Dermatology Associates of Rochester
11. Fasteners Direct
12. Frontier Abstract and Research Services Inc.
13. MSM, Inc.
14. Triple O
16. Monroe Plan for Medical Care
21. Rochester's Cornerstone Group, Ltd.
23. ITX Corp.
24. Campus Construction Management Group
25. Lacy Katzen LLP
26. Fisher Associates, P.E., L.S., L.A., D.P.C.
27. Northwestern Mutual of Rochester, NY
28. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates
30. Brite
32. Villager Construction, Inc
33. Regional Distributors, Inc
34. John Betlem Heating & Cooling, Inc
35. Family First Federal Credit Union
38. DGA Builders LLC
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Top Workplaces 2022: Complete winners list