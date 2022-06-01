2022 School Guide: Top school districts in Pennsylvania revealed

Upper St. Clair School District ascended to the top spot in the Business Times annual statewide school rankings of top-scoring school districts on state standardized tests. USC was No. 2 in 2020, the last time the ranking was released.

USC replaced Unionville-Chaadds Ford School District in Chester County, which had held the No. 1 position the previous seven editions of the Business Times Guide to Southwestern Pennsylvania Schools. Upper St. Clair was 10th in 2017 and jumped to fifth in 2018, then third in 2019, as it continued to close the gap.

Fox Chapel Area School District moved up from fifth in 2020 to third in 2022, its highest showing on the statewide rank. Seven of the top 12 districts statewide were from the Pittsburgh region.

Click here to see more rankings in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

