2022 Toyota Tundra officially revealed in full after internet leak

If you can't beat them…

After images of the upcoming all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup were leaked on the internet by an anonymous source months ahead of its scheduled unveiling in September, Toyota has released an official photo of the full-size truck.

The white four-door depicts the redesigned Tundra in its TRD Pro high performance off-road trim.

The truck's most distinguishing feature is an enormous grille with LED light strips in that's highlighted in the photo by the vehicle's black and white color scheme.

Toyota has promised that the new Tundra "will blow you away" and said that it will be powered by a new engine called the iForce Max.

Speculation is that the base engine will be the same 409 hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that was recently introduced in the new Land Cruiser that will be sold in other markets.

Toyota's executive V.P. of U.S. sales, Bob Carter, also said that an even more powerful option will be offered and that Toyota is "in it to win it" in the full-size pickup segment.