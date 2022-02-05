2022 Winter Olympics underway as China faces accusations of human rights abuses

Reuters

Suu Kyi had been due in court on Thursday and Friday for hearings on corruption charges related to the leasing and purchase of a helicopter while in office. U.S.-funded RFA (Radio Free Asia) reported that Suu Kyi was allowed to miss the hearings at the request of her doctor because she was suffering from dizziness and nausea. But the source with knowledge of proceedings, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said while Thursday's hearing was postponed, Friday's was not and Suu Kyi did attend it.