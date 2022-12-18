2022 World Cup biggest takeaways: Messi cements GOAT status, wins Argentina's 3rd title
USA TODAY Sports' Nancy Armour recaps the three biggest takeaways from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
STORY: Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday.It was a dramatic final with Argentina first squandering a two-goal lead in regular time and then going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi's second goal before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with a second penalty that forced the shootout.
It's a matchup between the blues in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. Here's what kits France and Argentina will wear for the showdown.
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
Messi hugs his mother after winning World Cup 2022 and Golden Ball. Source: beIN Sports 2
Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. “Kylian has really left his mark on this final,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.
STORY: The fireworks went off as Lionel Messi lifted the trophy in the post-match ceremony.Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.
PARIS (AP) In the pain, there also was consolation. Because if France had to lose, then Lionel Messi winning was a decent second-best. The knowledge that they'd been treated to one of the greatest finals of all time helped fans of Les Bleus overcome the tears and the agony of Sunday's epic win by Argentina in a penalty shootout.
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) After finally winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer's greatest player of all time. It will never be possible to say definitively, though, even after Argentina's 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday in the final at Lusail Stadium. Messi has been his country's inspiration throughout the tournament in Qatar and scored twice in the game that finished 3-3 through extra time.
Argentina vs France World Cup final live: score and latest updates from extra-time
