2022 World Cup: A look at USMNT's projected starting lineup vs. Wales

Associated Press

Four years ago and still a teenager, Vinicius Jr. took his first winners' medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro, a place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control and children play soccer on the streets alongside piles of garbage. Now, with the 22-year-old Real Madrid winger a key figure for Brazil's national team heading into the World Cup, his old neighbors in Sao Gonçalo hope to soon get another visit from the once quiet boy who, despite the danger, used to play soccer next to a highway.