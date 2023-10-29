The 2023-24 Charlotte Observer girls’ high school basketball preview

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read
0

Here is the girls high school basketball preview for Charlotte Observer area schools in the NCHSAA and NCISAA.

The boys previews will begin Sunday, Nov. 5.

Feature stories

(L-R) Mallard Creek’s Jazmeen Stone, Elle Stone, Olivia Robertson, My’Asia Young and Lili Booker on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
Mallard Creek is No. 1 in The Sweet 16

10 burning question about boys, girls high school basketball season

At Northside Christian, ‘Coach Hollywood’ continues to chase state titles

South Pointe relies on trio for state title chase

Porter Ridge’s Sidney Blackwell led her team from worst to first

East Lincoln’s Hailey McFadden wants state title run

County previews

Mecklenburg County private

Lincoln County

Union County

York, Lancaster Counties (SC)

Coming up:

Monday: Cabarrus County girls

Tuesday: Gaston County girls

Wednesday: Iredell County girls

Thursday: Mecklenburg County girls

Sunday, Nov. 5: Boys previews begin

Meet our Starting 5

PRESEASON GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Name

School

Pos

Year

2022-23 Stats

Ella Hobbs

JM Robinson

PF

Sr.

20 ppg, 8 rpg

Kamryn Kitchen

Independence

SG

Jr.

13.8 ppg

Victoria Starr-Morris

Rock Hill South Pointe

W

Sr.

14.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.3 spg

Elle Stone

Mallard Creek

W

Jr.

18.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.0 seg

Blanca Thomas

Charlotte Catholic

F/C

Sr.

16.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.2 bpg

