The 2023-24 Charlotte Observer girls’ high school basketball preview
Here is the girls high school basketball preview for Charlotte Observer area schools in the NCHSAA and NCISAA.
The boys previews will begin Sunday, Nov. 5.
Meet our Starting 5
PRESEASON GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Name
School
Pos
Year
2022-23 Stats
Ella Hobbs
JM Robinson
PF
Sr.
20 ppg, 8 rpg
Kamryn Kitchen
Independence
SG
Jr.
13.8 ppg
Victoria Starr-Morris
Rock Hill South Pointe
W
Sr.
14.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.3 spg
Elle Stone
Mallard Creek
W
Jr.
18.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.0 seg
Blanca Thomas
Charlotte Catholic
F/C
Sr.
16.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.2 bpg