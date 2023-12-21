2023-24 High School Confidential: Week 13

Dec. 21—NEW — Sign up for our High School Confidential newsletter here.

Welcome to Year 8 of High School Confidential, powered by Danville Area Community College. It's an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Thursday through April, they'll tell us what's happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

On to this week's report ...

Academy High

The school's X-Time club delivered an X-PLORE station to the Villa Grove Community Center, which is set to open in January. The station features STEM activities for kids such as fort building boards, drawing supplies, a marble run and whiteboards. The X-Time club also led three STEAM classes at Y on the Fly and the Douglass Branch Library in Champaign during the fall semester.

— Eleanor Laufenburg and Cassie Patten

Arcola

During finals week, the boys' basketball had an exciting win against Cerro Gordo. In a year-long rivalry over a decorated barstool, Cerro Gordo had custody until last Tuesday's win (pictured: Braden Phillips). Additionally, coach Steve Snider treated his strength and speed training student-athletes to breakfast at Hen House for their perfect attendance (pictured: Orlando Marcos, Raul Guerra, Gael Elizondo, Anthony Burgos, River Wilcox-Rich and Ryder Wilcox-Rich). Who would say no to free breakfast bought by their favorite coach?

Armstrong

Computer science teacher Steven Dunlavey helped show off the school's Christmas spirit by lighting up the hallway with a light show with music and lights corresponding to the beat of the music.

— Eli Kennel

Bement

The Cerro Gordo/Bement cheer team traveled to Peoria High School to compete in the ICCA Cheer Championships (game day cheer division). They qualified for the state championships on Jan. 6 in Springfield.

— Quinn Flavin

BHRA

The Blue Devils almost finished finals week without any trouble, but an unexpected visitor caused mischief in the halls. The Grinch snuck in the front door and stole some presents from the tree in the commons. Luckily, school resource officer Beth Damilano was there to take care of things before they got too out of hand.

— Krislynn Kizer

Blue Ridge

Athletes of the Month were Colin Michaels (boys' basketball), Addison Warsaw (girls' basketball), Cassie Zimmerman (cheerleading) and A.J. Johnson (Scholastic Bowl). Pictures courtesy Nancy Hoffman.

— Addison Warsaw

Centennial

Rotary Interact visited Windsor of Savoy nursing home on Dec. 4 to play holiday themed Jeopardy! Each Interact member partnered with a resident and competed in two teams. The students have been doing acts of service all year and represent Centennial in the best way possible. That includes Zander Hackman, Elena Hoang, Jacob Witte, Wilson Tian, Moses Kim, Jad Herish, Ares Zhu, Anna Diamani and many more.

— Lydia Shaw

Cissna Park

This month, FFA dairy and agronomy teams competed in the state contest at the University of Illinois. It was a great day as the dairy team placed fifth overall and the agronomy team placed 11th. Congratulations Joel Yergler and Katie Hylbert for placing in the top 20 in dairy.

— Brooklyn Stadeli

Champaign Central

Last Wednesday, Best Buddies held a holiday party in the commons. Students gathered to play a white elephant gift exchange and decorate cookies. Pictured: Soren Schrag; Sydney Ochs; and students playing white elephant.

— Samaira Sandil

Chrisman

With Christmas around the corner, Santa's elves spread cheer around school. Kindness Club members, dubbed elves for the week, passed around tokens to students and staff demonstrating kindness. Each day, one token was called and a sweet candy prize was given.= On Friday an additional token was pulled and a grand gift card prize was given. Pictured: prize winners throughout the week.

— Grayson Strange

Danville

In December, staff threw a "12 Days 'Til Winter Break" spirit month. Spirit themes included Snowflakes and Snowmen Day, Twin Day and Holiday Pajama Day. Students ( left to right) Adrian Rivera, Matthew Sherman and Austin Brown were decked out for Ugly Sweater Day. Students of all grades had a festive 12 days just in time for Friday, the last day of school for 2023.

— Isaiah Easton

DeLand-Weldon

Tiffany Dirksmeyer's foods classes participated in a Christmas-themed baking competition. Students made holiday desserts which were judged during eighth hour. The winner was TJ Smith, who made a peanut butter pie.

— Emma Westray

Fisher

Students in Ginny Williams' anatomy and physiology class visited the Body World Rx Exhibit at the Peoria Riverfront Museum as a class field trip to learn more about the body. The class includes Jacob Patterson, Morgan Estes, Gage Blandford, Emma Jent, Ella Hazzard, Emily Lone, Lizbeth Ramos, Anna Culbertson, Alyssa Jackson, Eve Detweiler, Savannah Wiese and Kira Becker.

— Jenna Clemmons

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Future Business Leaders of America hosted the Santa Shop at the elementary school. Students of all ages were encouraged to stop by after school and shop for affordable Christmas gifts. It was the second year FBLA has taken on the challenge, a great learning experience for business-interested students. Photo courtesy Chloe Tjarks.

— Rylie Huls

Heritage

As school was winding down for the holidays, some clubs got together to celebrate. National Honor Society had a cookie exchange where each member brought in a different type to share. The group then got to spend their advisory relaxing, chatting and eating. Student council also met to celebrate the Christmas season with a potluck. Members brought in different desserts and snacks to munch on, while everyone made Christmas cards to give to a nursing home.

— Lillian Montgomery

Hoopeston Area

The girls' basketball beat Oakwood 45-36 for a Vermilion Valley Conference win and to reach .500 overall (6-6).

— Emmalee Bruens

Judah Christian

Teachers and staff provided milk and cookies as a sweet treat before heading into finals.

— Hannah Jackson

Mahomet-Seymour

Color Guard kicked off their winter season on Saturday at Eureka High School for an IDTA Competition. Both junior varsity and varsity teams performed along with a few soloists. JV placed first in the Lyrical Flag category, which ended up qualifying for the state championships in February. Varsity performed two routines, placing first and qualifiing for the IDTA State Championships for both routines. Senior Ashlyn Labbe choreographed and performed her own solo routine, placing first. Senior Hannah Humphrey also choreographed and performed a solo, placing second.

— Maddie Grindley

Milford

School spirit is easy to see — whether it's cheering in the student section or on the sidelines.

— Hunter Mowrey

Monticello

For holiday Spirit Week, dressup days included Pajama Day, Green and Red Day, Ugly Sweater Day, Flannel Day and Christmas Accessories Day. The week also included hot chocolate and cookies for sale for student council, and candy canes from Pep Club. The week ended with a Life Skills Christmas party which had a visit from the Grinch (pictured with athletic director Dan Sheehan).

— Tynley Jackson

Oakland

To wrap up the last full week before Christmas break, there was an early dismissal bell schedule that allowed students to spend the last hour of the school day playing dodgeball. Everyone had a blast and seniors took the win after tying and having to settle it in rock, paper, scissors.

— Lucy Krabel

Oakwood

At last Friday's Buckets For Bujar game, the pit was full of loving families and many students to support Bujar Haziri, a student battling leukemia at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. At halftime of the varsity game, there were halfcourt shots for a dollar to raise money.

— Lily Chesnut

Rantoul

In addition to a spirit dressup week, Fellowship of Christian Athletes put on their ninth annual Christmas dinner, serving about 450 people as well as orders to go. FCA members serve and prepare the food.

— Ashlee Freeman

St. Joseph-Ogden

This week students in Joscyln Mohr's and Courtney Smith's classes participated in a Cupcake Wars competition. Each group created displays of cupcakes they baked and decorated themselves. Pictured: Peyton Carter, Chayse Palmer and Grace Mabrey; Ashton Fonner and Garrett Denhart.

— Mya Bott

St. Thomas More

Last week's Winter Concert featured music classes, the band and strings. The audience enjoyed various classic Christmas pieces such as "Jingle Bells" and "Joy to the World."

— Suhani Garg

Salt Fork

Students in teacher Stacey Rickard's class helped host the first Reindeer Day. They worked hard to create an educational and magical experience for elementary students before heading on break. The younger students visited the high school and get up close and personal with a live reindeer and learned about the animal's nutrition. Each student got to make their own reindeer feed to leave out on Christmas.

— Macie Russell

Schlarman

To helps students relax before finals, staff set up a hot chocolate and cookies stand (pictured: Monique Cano serving hot chocolate). To wrap up our holiday spirit week, many classes organized their own food and donation drives!

— Anna Lehmann

Shiloh

Student council and FFA hosted the annual food basket project for the community within the district Dec. 11-14. Fifty families — and 156 people — were served. All families received boxes full of non-perishable items. A 2-pound ham was given in addition. Advisor Dorene Boland orchestrated the successful project. Both clubs would like to thank donors for their generosity and the help given by staff, community and students (pictured: senior Kaylee Ruff and sophomore Maggie Milburn).

— Lydia Richardson

Tuscola

Congratulations to boys' track coach Ryan Hornaday and boys' cross-country coach Neal Garrison on being named 2023 Coaches of the Year by the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (Class 1A).

— Brayden Grough

Unity

Staff and students showed their Christmas spirit last week with holiday dressup days: Monday was Christmas hats and socks; Tuesday everyone stayed cozy in their Christmas pajamas; Wednesday was Stay Warm Wednesday; Thursday was Christmas Colors Day; and Friday was the annual Ugly Sweater Day, where Kimberly Krukewit, Jennifer Meyer and Dave Fink were the top three winners in the faculty contest.

— Tatum Meyer

Urbana

The fall semester print issue of the school's newspaper, The Echo, was distributed. With story topics ranging from the new grading system to conspiracy theories to fall athletes, the edition had something for everyone. The Echo staff also unveiled a newspaper dispenser placed by Door 9. This box ensures anyone who wants an Echo can have one for free. Pictured, left to right: Eisla Madigan, Ruby Pittenger, Valentina Gonzalez-Ahuerma, Vincent Podroykin, Morgan Perez, Brooklyn Shipman, Sanaa Parker and Dante Kolak. (Not pictured: Sage Frazier).

— Eisla Madigan

Villa Grove

English teacher JIm Kestner decided to fulfill a dream this year. On Dec. 12 and 14, he put on Villa Grove's first Slam Poetry with 18 participants. Both students involved in writing poetry and watching loved every moment of a project Kestner hopes becomes an annual event.

— Alexandria Brown

Westville

In celebrating 12 days before finals — truly a great time to be a Tiger — senior Ashton Wright prepared for Reindeer Games (pictured). In the class competitions, the Class of 2027 won overall, bringing in the most pennies and food (pictured: Wyatt Frye, Boston Carrell, Jackson Gibson, Tanner Haurez, Trey Bowling, Tucker Sollars, Brandon Bennett and AJ Van Camp).

— Olivia Troglia