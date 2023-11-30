2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends today, with no tropical activity showing

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends today.

The season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, although tropical cyclones can and do form outside that six-month period.

November has been a quiet end to what was the fourth busiest season since 1950, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The season was "characterized by record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures and a strong El Niño," according to NOAA.

The Atlantic basin — which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico — saw 20 named storms in 2023, which ranks fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950.

Seven storms were hurricanes and three intensified to major hurricanes. Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane that made landfall in the US. The Category 3 storm came ashore Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, in Florida's Big Bend region, NOAA reported.

Storm surge of 7 to 12 feet and widespread rainfall flooding hit Florida and spread across the Southeast.

An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The season is ending with nothing showing on the National Hurricane Center's tropical outlook map. The agency will stop its daily tropical outlooks until the 2024 season begins or a tropical system develops.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. Storms do and have formed outside the season.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

