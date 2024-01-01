2023 was Austin’s hottest year on record

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The unofficial numbers are in and Austin looks set to claim 2023 as it’s hottest year ever. Based on our preliminary calculations, 2023 will end up slightly hotter than 2017, our previous hottest year on record.

Hottest years in Austin

Final numbers should be available early January to confirm the temperatures to the tenth degree.

Of the 10 hottest years in Austin, nine of them have occurred since the year 2000 with the remaining year being 1999.

Climate change, caused primarily by human activity, is the main cause for the recent warmth in Austin and worldwide.

The highlights (or lowlights) of the heat in 2023

Austin experienced the second highest number of triple digit days on record in 2023 with 80. 2011 holds the title for most number of triple digits with 90.

Most triple digit days on record in Austin

Austin experienced 45 consecutive days with triple digit highs, the most ever recorded.

Record consecutive triple digit days in Austin

In 2023, Austin had its highest count of days with high temperature of 105º or hotter with 42. The previous highest count was in 2011 with 26 days.

Austin had its highest count of days with low temperatures of 80º or warmer with 15. The previous highest count was 10 in the year 2020.

Austin had the third warmest average nighttime low temperatures in record keeping history. Our average low temperature for 2023 was 61.0º. Only 2016 and 2017 averaged warmer nights.

Austin had the 2nd warmest average daytime high temperatures in record keeping history. Our average high temperature for 2023 was 83.4º. Only 2011 had an average high temperature hotter than that with 84.0º.

Austin heat facts (2023)

Why the “urban heat island effect” can’t take the credit

Climate change sceptics will point to the development and growth in Austin as the primary reason for recent record warmth, but climate scientists have several counter-arguments to this go-to argument from naysayers. Cities have always been hotter than rural areas, but rural areas are warming too. Oceans are warming rapidly and you can’t blame the urban heat island effect for that.

Is Austin’s growth making the city hotter?

How will 2024 begin?

January 2023 looks to be a mix between near-normal west of I-35 and leaning wetter than normal near and east of I-35.

January rainfall forecast (CPC)

January temperatures look near normal for Central Texas, but colder northwest.

January temperature forecast (CPC)

January is typically our coldest month of the year with average highs in the low to mid 60s and average lows in the low 40s.

January normals in Austin

