2023 Barberton Voter Guide: Meet candidates for mayor, council, school board

Welcome to the 2023 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and Akron Beacon Journal with funding from the Knight Foundation.

Barberton's race for mayor between incumbent William Judge, a Democrat, and Megann M. Eberhart, a Republican, highlight the contested races in the Magic City Nov. 7. There's also a five-way race for three seats on the Barberton Board of Education and some City Council races.

Uncontested races include: Director of finance (Jeremy Flaker); Ward 1 council (Jennifer Hager) and Ward 3 council (Shorter Griffin Jr.).

Early voting is taking place at the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center, 500 Grant St., Akron.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Responses are not edited, vetted or corrected by the League of Women Voters or Beacon Journal to allow candidates to speak in their own words.

Interactive Voter Guide

If you click on the first link below, you can provide your address and see a customized ballot with your local races and issues only. If you prefer to find your own races, scroll down lower on this page.

2023 Election: Summit County Voter Guide

Barberton Mayor

Megann M. Eberhart

Republican

Education: Bachelor of Science , Political Science/Public Policy Management, The University of Akron

Training/Experience: I have over 20 years of experience for the State of Ohio and regional non-profits in economic and community development, including working for the Governor's Regional Economic Development Office, Greater Akron Chamber and Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce. During my career I have worked with the largest to the smallest businesses to create and retain jobs, advocated for resources from city halls to the statehouse and the White House, and improved our quality of life. In 2011 I was elected to the Barberton Board of Education with serving in leadership for four years and currently I am finishing my third term. In addition to being an elected official, I have served on numerous commissions, boards and committees.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EberhartforBarberton

Why are you the best candidate for the office? The Mayor is the leader to bring citizens and stakeholders together to make decisions to improve the community. My skills, knowledge, experience and relationships position me to update the city’s master plan which hasn’t been updated in 17 years and execute it with concrete ideas to advance Barberton. As I seek to restore common sense government at city hall, my philosophy of serving citizens and solving problems with transparency, accessibility and communication will be the foundation of my administration.

What is your vision for economic development for your community over the next ten years? Economic development has transitioned as business and workers operate differently since the pandemic. We must adapt and change practices to meet the current and future needs of business and workers. My vision focuses on retaining, growing, and attracting business along with providing a quality of life for citizens who work at home. Over the past decade Barberton has lost businesses, including B&W which was a staple in our community’s identity. Retaining and growing business requires establishing firm relationships, addressing needs, and creating partnerships. We must also look within our borders to support entrepreneurs to make their dreams a reality. True prosperity lies with citizens having economic security and addressing quality of life issues for individuals that work from home which will provide our community with an advantage in the region as people choose where to live. As Mayor we will revitalize the image of Barberton as a place of economic growth and opportunity.

What are the most significant issues facing your community and what ideas do you have to address these issues? There are many issues that face Barberton as an aging rust belt community, though could be solved with forward thinking and strong leadership in city government. Barberton faces old infrastructure such as water lines, sewer lines and streets that have seen no coordinated effort to proactively prioritize replacement to last another 100 years. Barberton is proud to be protected and served by safety forces that need resources such as new police cars, radios, and updated stations. This will be accomplished by prioritizing these items during the budgeting process. Citizens have also stressed their concerns on property maintenance and vacant lots. My administration will work with City Council in the neighborhoods to resolve nuisances and discourage continued behavior. As Mayor we will work to solve problems in a swift and effective manner.

William B. Judge

Democrat

Education: Barberton High, Heidelberg College B.S. Accounting, University of Akron M.A. Political Science, Ashland University M.B.A.

Training/Experience: Eight Years Barberton City Council, Mayor 2012-present. Neighborhood Leadership Institute, Leadership Akron, Ohio Economic Development Association

Website: KeepmayorJudge.com

Why are you the best candidate for the office? Through my experience and education, we have been able to show real tangible results with improvements to city infrastructure, park improvements, storm-water mitigation efforts, and economic development. We are experiencing an unprecedented amount of projects that are improving our roads, sidewalks, curbs, storm-sewer lines, and water lines. We have greatly increased the employment opportunities for Barberton residents by bringing in new businesses and helping existing businesses expand with new jobs. These improvements have taken time, but we have built a solid platform to continue building off of, improving the community and positively impacting the quality of life for our residents.

What is your vision for economic development for your community over the next ten years? Economic development has changed over the past few years and will continue to change over the next ten years. We remain steadfast in helping improve our workforce throughout the community with the skills they need to employment opportunities. This includes our new Municipal-Workforce Program my administration started with the Barberton City School District. By listening to our business community, we understand the needs they have, by working with these leaders & entrepeneurs and our partners at the county, state and federal levels, we can help assist our business community with the issues they are facing. Changes in technology is driving economies and we have to be prepared for these changes. Collaborating with the private businesses, we can success together as we work on innovation and growth throughout the community. Redeveloping vacant land, like we are doing at Norton Ave & Newell St, will help the city with new jobs and livable wage positions.

What are the most significant issues facing your community and what ideas do you have to address these issues? There are many issues communities face and each one is important to the positive growth we are experiencing. I believe that livable wage jobs is a top priority. If people are working and can provide for themselves and their families, many of the issues we face as a community will be reduced. We are working with various organizations to help with employment opportunities and entrepeneurs grow their skills and businesses. My administration has stream-lined processes to help businesses grow and expand, we have create the Business Incentive Fund and worked with other organizations to help provide financial support for business development & growth.

Barberton Director of Law

Jason Charlton

Republican

Education: BA from Ursiline College. JD from University of Akron

Training/Experience: 8 years in the Army. Nearly 30 years legal experience. Managed law offices.

Candidate did not respond to questions.

Lisa Okolish Miller

Democrat

Education: University of Akron School of Law, JD 1991, Ashland University, BS 1988

Training/Experience: Director of Law, City of Barberton 2008-Current, Director, County of Summit Human Resource Commission, 2004-2008, Director, Human Resources and Labor Relations, City of Barberton 1998-2004, Attorney, Westfield Group 1996-1998, Solicitor, Village of Westfield Center 1996-1998, Law Clerk, Summit County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 1991-1996

Candidate did not respond to questions.

Barberton Ward 2 Council

Kenneth Cheatham

Democrat. Candidate did not respond.

Paul J. Risley

Republican. Candidate did not respond.

Barberton Ward 4 Council

Emily Beck

Democrat. Candidate did not respond

Tina Ludwig

Republican

Education: Barberton High School, University of Akron- Criminal Justice/Political Science

Training/Experience: Most of my professional career has been in business development in a variety of industries including marketing, workforce development/training, and healthcare. In 2021, I was elected as a member of the Barberton Board of Education where I serve as Chair of the Policy Committee and Vice Chair of the Education & Technology Committee.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TinaMarieLudwig

Why are you the best candidate for the office? I bring a unique and diverse background to the table as a candidate for city council. With over 20 years of experience in corporate business development, I have honed essential skills in strategic planning, financial management, and building strong partnerships. My corporate background has taught me the importance of efficiency, accountability, and innovation in achieving success, principles that I believe applies effectively in the public sector. I also have dedicated 7 years of my career to working with grant programs at the federal, state, and local levels. This experience has provided me with a deep understanding of the intricacies of government funding, compliance, and the role of grants in driving community development. My unique blend of corporate acumen and government grants positions me as a candidate who can bridge the gap between the private sector and public service. I understand the importance of fiscal responsibility while recognizing the value of community initiatives.

What is your vision for economic development for your community over the next ten years? Economic development for a city like Barberton requires a tactical plan for growth. An immediate need is to freshen up the look of the city as well as ensuring the buildings in our downtown area are appealing and up to code. More collaboration between the city, community organizations and businesses need to happen on a regular basis. An environment has to be built in our Downtown area that encourages visitors not just for special events, but we need to drive traffic on a regular basis so that our businesses thrive and more jobs can be created for Barberton residents.

What are the most significant issues facing your community and what ideas do you have to address these issues? The most significant issues facing our community today revolve around economic development, public safety, and aging infrastructure. These are complex challenges, but I believe that with the right strategies and a collaborative approach, we can make meaningful progress. We need to have an open dialogue with the residents and businesses to ensure they are being heard and give them transparent answers and timelines for projects. It takes everyone from the Mayor, City Council and community organizations working together as partners for our city to prosper.

City of Barberton Ward 5 Council

Joyce Coburn

Democrat. Candidate did not respond.

Rebecca Gearhart

Republican. Candidate did not respond.

City of Barberton Ward 6 Council

Monte Harris

Republican. Candidate did not respond.

Kimberly Trenary

Democrat. Candidate did not respond.

Barberton school board

Vote for 3 from 5 candidates.

Pat Boyle

Candidate did not respond.

Thomas Harnden

Training/Experience: 5 years active duty, USAF; 19 years USAF Reserves - retired Lt. Col. with over 4,000 flight hours; 24 years with the Babcock & Wilcox Company, retired as Assistant General Counsel; 7+ years as Executive Director, Barberton Community Foundation; served as the "Owners Representative during the Barberton Schools $76 million school construction projects (2008 -2012). Current president Barberton Board of Education. Served as chair or co-chair for a few school levies and for the construction levy that allowed the District to do the $76 million school construction projects.

Education: BA, political science, Ohio Northern University; JD - University of Akron School of Law; USAF pilot training - Reese AFB, TX

Describe the role of a local school board member and share why you are the best person to fill this role: The school board hires the superintendent and the treasurer. We will be hiring a new superintendent next summer as our current superintendent is retiring. This will be our most pressing issue in the coming year. The school board, along with the administration, has the duty to do everything possible to support our students and to give them every opportunity to succeed.

What do you think are the top three issues in public education? Number one, as always, is funding. Under the current funding arrangement, charter schools actually receive more funding from the state, per student, than do public schools. Two, attendance. This is especially true since Covid. We need parents and guardians to assist us in getting their students to school. We cannot educate if the students are not present. Three, discipline or the lack thereof. This too has been a problem since Covid.

Education has become the target for hot-topic issues. What skills do you have for constructive responses to controversy? In one of my previous occupations, I have negotiated with Chinese in Beijing and the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. I have the ability to listen before talking and to attempt to find some common ground. I also view myself as a facilitator. I have been able to bring multiple groups together to create progress.

Are there unmet educational needs that you feel need to be addressed and what are they? We need to continue to provide our students with multiple opportunities to succeed. Not all students want to go to college nor do they necessarily need to go to college to have a successful life. But, they do need specific education and training to succeed and this is what we try to provide in Barberton.

What policies will you support or oppose to protect our schools from violence? We currently have SROs in each of our buildings. I would support state funding so that every school building in the state has a dedicated SRO in their building. I would also support funding so that each school building could be renovated to include multiple "man traps" such that an individual could not enter a building without being specifically let through a multiple door entrance.

Tia Jipson

Candidate did not respond

Scott A. Rockich

Candidate did not respond

Cindy Sutton

Candidate did not respond

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Barberton Voter Guide: Meet candidates for mayor, council, schools