2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible Review: The Best M Car for Most People

Our Take on the 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible

It's easy to dismiss the M4 Convertible. As enthusiasts, we know it's heavier and less capable than the fixed-roof coupe, so we steer clear. The reality is the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible feels just as quick and agile as the M4 coupe, and most buyers won't even notice the downsides of opting for the drop-top... aside from the price.

Everything you expect from a new M car is present in the M4 Convertible. The twin-turbo S58, tuned here to 503 hp, sounds wonderful and delivers gobs of power and torque from idle to redline. It's paired well to ZF's widely used eight-speed automatic, which can crack off shifts nearly as well as the best dual-clutches on the market. In a straight line, this thing is supercar quick.

The front end remains the M4's bright point, pointy and eager to devour any corner you throw it at. The steering isn't entirely feel-some but it's so quick that you won't really care. It's behind the wheel where experienced drivers will feel the occasional cowl shake coming through the column into their hands over bumps, a consequence of the missing roof. At least the folding soft top is a high-quality piece, able to isolate occupants from the world and make the M4 Convertible feel like a coupe when it's not tucked away.



What's New

The M4 Competition xDrive Convertible carries on into 2023 with no changes over the 2022 model, which was the first year for the convertible in this generation of M4. Like last year's car, there's a soft-top convertible top in place of the last-generation car's folding hard top.

These days, the M4 Convertible can only be purchased in Competition form with all-wheel-drive, meaning the eight-speed ZF automatic is the only transmission available.

Pros

Just as mind-numbingly quick as the normal M4 Competition xDrive

Soft top is well-insulated and does a good job of making the M4 feel like a coupe when it's deployed

Excellent cabin with supportive seats and lots of useful tech



Cons

Only available in Competition guise, meaning no available stick shift

Individual paint is cool but doesn't help the frumpy front end design

Our tester was nearly $45,000 more than a base M4 coupe

Performance, Engine & Horsepower

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible comes standard with the company's fantastic S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine, tuned to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Power gets to all four wheels via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic and a trick all-wheel-drive system that can be switched to rear-wheel drive for big, smoky drifts.

The run from zero to 60 mph takes 3.6 seconds, and top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, or 174 mph if you option the M Driver's package. That package also gets you a one-day high-performance driving class at a BMW performance center.

Features & Specs

In addition to the Competition-level powertrain and standard xDrive, the M4 Convertible comes included with a bunch of useful features. There's adaptive M suspension, staggered 19- and 20-inch wheels, an electronic rear differential, keyless entry, and Shadowline exterior trim.

Inside you'll find M-striped seatbelts, heated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a WiFi hotspot with three months of complementary service, a Harman Kardon sound system, and M Sport seats.

MPG/Range

The M4 Convertible's high-strung turbocharged straight-six is a thirsty beast, rated at 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, for a combined rating of 18 mpg from the EPA. Thanks to a 15.6-gallon tank, total average range, according the EPA, is 281 miles.

We averaged about 20 mpg throughout our test, though a vast majority of our driving took place on the highway. We suspect that number would drop significantly if we spent those miles on a twisty back road.

Test Drive

Taking the roof from the M4 Competition doesn't dull the car's experience, thankfully. The explosive powertrain feels just as wonderful as it did back when I experienced it for the first time at PCOTY. The steering is just as lightning-quick, and the suspension feels well-dialed for real roads, as long as you're going quickly.

Hardcore purists will notice the cowl shake coming through the steering wheel, but for most people, the M4 Convertible delivers more than enough poise and performance.

Check out our first drive review of the BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible right here.

Pricing

Because the M4 Convertible comes in Competition xDrive guise as standard, it's far more expensive than the cheapest M4. Starting MSRP comes in at $90,695, including at $995 destination charge.

Our test car came with nearly $30,000 in options, including a lovely BMW Individual Urban Green paint job ($3750), a Tartufo Full Merino Leather interior ($2550), carbon-ceramic brakes ($8500), and a M Carbon Exterior Package ($4700).

Interior

The M4 Convertible's interior is based on the normal 4-Series, and that's a good thing. There's a fair amount of space for the driver to adjust their seating position as they'd like, and a pleasant dashboard setup that's nice to look at and easy to use. We're not huge fans of the design style used in the digital gauge cluster, but it delivers clear, concise information as needed. While it looks cool, we'd also have no issue ditching the carbon fiber interior trim ($950) for something more pedestrian.

This is the first M4 I've driven without the $4500 optional carbon-backed bucket seats, and I have mixed feelings about their absence here. The base seats aren't bad, but there's far more lateral support in the buckets, and I can sit much lower in the car. For most people, the base seats are just fine, and are likely better over longer trips. But for my money, I'd get the buckets.

Comfort

In typical modern M car fashion, the M4 Convertible exhibits a taught ride that, for some crumbly roads, is a bit too stiff. But it's perfectly fine and usable in most scenarios thanks to the M adaptive suspension, which allows the driver to choose between three different levels of stiffness. Just don't expect S-Class levels of comfort—this is an M car, after all.

And just because the M4 has gone from hard top to soft top convertible doesn't mean it's become less livable. The soft top is thick and well-insulated, generating only a tiny bit more wind noise when deployed versus the coupe.

Technology

Like any new BMW, the M4 Convertible is packed full of fun and useful tech to make the driving experience more pleasant. A giant curved pane of glass encapsulates the digital gauge cluster screen and infotainment touchscreen, which comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Inside you'll also find things like a Harmon Kardon stereo, a WiFi hotspot, and multi-zone climate control.

The tech doesn't stop in the cabin. The M4 Convertible comes standard with adaptive M suspension and an M Sport differential out back, allowing the chassis and drivetrain to best adjust to your driving preferences and the road conditions.

Storage

The move from hard top to soft top convertible means you get a bit of space in the trunk for storage, even when the top is down. With the top up, the M4 Convertible offers 13.6 cubic feet of storage space out back, or 10.6 cubic feet with the top stowed.

If practicality is a concern for you, we suggest going for a four-door M3, which offers the same powertrain and just as much speed, plus a real trunk and usable back seats.

Safety

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible gets a number of standard safety systems, including active knee protection, side-impact airbags mounted into the front seats, frontal collision warning, bling spot detection, lane departure warning, and front and rear park distance control. The M4 has not been crash tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 3 Series upon which the M4 is based received five out of five stars in NHTSA tests, and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Trims

The M4 coupe can be chosen in base or Competition trim with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive along with an optional six-speed manual for the base car. The M4 Convertible strips the buyer of those choices. It's available only in AWD Competition form with the eight-speed automatic.

Our tester came with a handful of packages to improve the experience. The Driving Assistance Pro package and Parking Assistance package made life easier with active driving and safety systems, while the Executive package added a heated steering wheel and a remote engine start feature.

Wrapping Up

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible might fall short trying to satisfy the most hardcore among us, but for the vast majority of people, it's the best M car on sale today. Even in drop-top form, it's more agile than the bigger M5 and M8, and provides all the straight-line speed you could as for a car in this segment. If you can swallow the big price tag, the M4 'vert is a wonderful all-rounder.

