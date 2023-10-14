2023 Bras for the Cause raises $107K to help Hunt County fight cancer (Photo gallery attached)

Oct. 13—The 15th annual Bras for the Cause ended Thursday evening after earning a total of more than $107,000, which will be happily handed over to Hunt Regional Healthcare to help in the fight against cancer in the Hunt County area.

This year's Bras for the Cause saw more than 100 local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals create playfully decorated bras, each fitting different aspects of this year's world travel theme — "BRA Voyage." Money was raised by people paying $1 per vote to choose which bras they thought were the most creative, elaborate or beautiful.

Out of those entries, the top five money raisers were: Hydro Aluminum Metals' entry "Sea You at Your Mammogram," Family First Home Health & Hospice's entry "Pink in the Heart of Texas," Integrity Tax Service's entry "Adios to Breast Cancer," Cornerstone Insurance's entry "Erin go BRAgh," and Hunt County EMS' "Deep Fried Tatas."

Each year, funds raised through Bras for the Cause help Hunt Regional purchase powerful cancer-fighting tools, which have included mobile mammography coaches, a 4D CT scanner and a new Aquarius Urodynamics System.

In the case of the Aquarius, it is a piece of equipment that's as useful in protecting men's health as it is for women's health. This is because it is often used both in the diagnosis of urinary tract issues and also with prostate cancer patients.

"Our motto has long been 'someone you know has cancer,' and we especially took that to heart starting a few years ago, when we helped buy the 4-D scanner for the hospital, because that was something that could be used as much for men as it could for women," said Pud Kearns with Bras for the Cause at the launch of this year's fundraising campaign in August.