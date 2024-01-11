2023 Cincinnati crime: Record number of teens shootings and vehicle thefts

Breyahnna Hill and Jessie O’Neal, both paraprofessional educators at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, sign a memorial for Dominic Davis, 11, who was killed Nov. 3 in a drive-by shooting in the City West Apartments in West End.

Last year a record number of teens were shot in Cincinnati while overall violent crime continued to fall since a peak during the pandemic.

Last year, 55 teens between 13 and 17 were shot in the city and of those, six were killed. That's more than double the number of teens shot in 2018.

The number of teens shot in Cincinnati in 2023 is double number shot in 2018.

This made 2023 the worst year on record for gun violence with teen victims. The Cincinnati Police Department maintains online records for all shootings dating back to 2008.

Investigators say the violence is driven, in part, by neighborhood groups and gangs fighting with each other. It is not uncommon for teens to be killed in retribution for previous acts of violence.

Overall violent crime at lowest point in a decade

Despite the violence among teens, homicides and shootings fell to their lowest levels since the pandemic. Overall, reports of violent crime are the lowest they've been in over a decade.

Violent crime includes homicide, robbery, rape and aggravated assault. Reports of those crimes fell 6.5% compared to 2022 and are down almost 17% compared to 2020.

Violent crime fell 6.5% compared to 2022.

Kia and Hyundai thefts continue

A spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles nationwide fueled a significant increase in property crime in Cincinnati in 2023.

The number of Kia or Hyundai thefts account for the entire increase in property crimes. There were about 1,760 more property crimes in 2023 than in 2022. Between January and July, 1,511 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in the city of Cincinnati.

The spike led to 2023 being the worst year on record for vehicle thefts, more than any other two years combined. Cincinnati maintains crime data online going back to 2010.

An exploit in the security of certain models of these vehicles makes them easier to steal, police say. The techniques for stealing the cars have rapidly spread on social media, especially among young people.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles contributed to a rise in property crime in Cincinnati.

The thefts of Hyundais and Kias started ramping up in early summer 2022. The number started falling in the final months of 2023, but it has not returned to the level it was before the exploit went viral.

Cincinnati sued the automakers due to the amount of city resources being used to deal with the problem. In November, Cincinnati police said the companies have instituted fixes, but thieves are still targeting the brands.

Increase in guns being stolen from cars

Police said the increased car thefts are leading to more thefts from vehicles as well, particularly firearms.

Cincinnati police reported a 30% increase in gun thefts in 2023 compared to 2022. Between Jan 1. and early November, about 390 guns were stolen from vehicles. That's more than one a day and about 60% of all guns stolen in Cincinnati.

City leaders urged the public to not leave firearms unattended and to install gun safes in vehicles if necessary.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Teen shootings, vehicle thefts set records in Cincinnati in 2023