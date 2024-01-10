2023 Community Partner award, 2024 Battle of the Badges: Seacoast health news

Granite State Independent Living honors Granite VNA with 2023 Community Partner Award

Granite VNA was recently honored with Granite State Independent Living’s 2023 Community Partner award for their dedicated service to patients and families within the community. Pictured from left: Michael Goodwin, GSIL vice president of strategy and development; Julie Stone, Granite VNA vice president of strategy; Deborah Ritcey, GSIL president and CEO; and Scott Spradling, Spradling Group

CONCORD – Granite VNA, was recently honored by Granite State Independent Living with the 2023 Community Partner award for its dedicated service to patients and families within the community. Granite VNA was recognized at GSIL’s recent annual dinner and awards night in Concord, N.H.

The GSIL community partner awards recognize local organizations and individuals who promote life with independence for people with disabilities and those navigating the natural aging process. All those honored exemplify commitment to the community through their advocacy, provision of information, educational efforts and unwavering support.

“We are honored to recognize Granite VNA with our 2023 Community Partner award,” said Deb Ritcey, MPA/HA, President and CEO, GSIL. “Granite VNA’s dedicated staff work tirelessly to ensure the highest quality of care for their patients. Their commitment to giving back and investing in their community-based programs is a true testament to the high standards they strive for day-in and day-out to serve patients and members of the community."

“We are proud to be recognized by such an esteemed organization, whose work touches the lives of so many individuals in meaningful, often life-changing ways,” said Julie Stone, Vice President of Strategy, Granite VNA. “We truly value GSIL’s mission of promoting life with independence for people with disabilities and those experiencing the natural process of aging; it is a pleasure to work alongside them.”

Granite VNA provides home health care and hospice, palliative care, pediatric and maternal child health services along with wellness programs to people of all ages throughout 82 New Hampshire communities. For information about Granite VNA visit www.granitevna.org.

2024 Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship

LEBANON – Dartmouth Health Children’s and Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD) announces the rosters for this year’s Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship, presented by the Elliot Perry Foundation. The 16th annual game, featuring police officers, detectives, marshals, state troopers, sheriffs, department of corrections officers, firefighters, dispatch workers, EMTs, and more, will take place at Manchester’s SNHU Arena on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

The Team Police squad will be led by Co-Head Coaches Wayne Sheehan (Kensington, retired) and Dan Doherty (Manchester, retired). They will be assisted by Billy McBournie (Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, retired) and Kyle Daly (Manchester). Team Police’s roster includes 25 players representing more than 15 departments throughout New Hampshire.

Making their coaching debut, Team Fire will be led by Co-Head Coaches Tom Nault (Concord) and Chris Couturier (Dover). Before stepping up as Co-Head Coach, Tom Nault was a founding player of Team Fire. Co-Head Coach Chris Couturier will be celebrating his 15th year as a leader and player of Team Fire. Team Fire’s roster includes 23 players representing more than 15 departments throughout New Hampshire and Maine.

To purchase tickets, visit CHaDHockey.org. Proceeds from the Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship provide children with critical services such as support when they are in pediatric intensive care and management of chronic illnesses, as well as patient and family support services.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 2023 Community Partner award, 2024 Battle of the Badges: Seacoast health news